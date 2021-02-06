AuburnSports - Pearl: 'Can't guard, can't win'

The defensive struggles have been clear and present, and the team knows it’s something it needs to improve upon.

The Tigers gave up 84 to Baylor, 91 to Georgia and 86 to Ole Miss.

Auburn has now lost three-straight with the losses coming against Baylor, Georgia and Ole Miss.

“Just be more physical,” Sharife Cooper said of what needs to improve defensively for Auburn. “Our coach gives us great teaching points every day. He basically gives us the game before we have the game, so we just got to execute better. Execute our game plan better. You know, White had 30 points. We had a couple late dribble drives right around us where our big had to help and they got the putback. I mean, first half we played great defense. You know, we had a lot of stops, played with good energy. In the second half it kind of dialed down a little bit but — ahh — we’ve just got to watch it back and learn from this.”

Defense has been an issue for Auburn all season long, giving up over 74 points per game to opponents.

For head coach Bruce Pearl, it’s about simplifying defense for his team.

“I asked the guys after the game just to do the little things, the basics,” Pearl said. “You score 84 points against the team that gives up 63 and is the No. 2 defense, it’s not our offense. It’s our ability to defend. Defense, rebounding, toughness, strength, just getting pushed around. The guys defensively don’t have to be Superman, just got to do a better job of keeping the guy in front of you, a better job of communicating, a better job of getting a deflection and forcing some more turnovers.”

While Auburn leads the NCAA in blocked shots, that hasn’t translated to strong defensive output.

Ole Miss forward, Romello White, put up 30 points against Auburn and shot 14-of-18 from the floor.

Guard Devontae Shuler put up 26 points, including the game-winner with 0.2 seconds remaining in overtime.

Pearl knows that for his young team to start winning, they’ve got to improve defensively.

“Can’t guard, can’t win,” Pearl said after losing to Ole Miss.

Pearl and Auburn now have to turn its attention to a two-game road trip with stops at Vanderbilt and Kentucky next week.