As bad as it may seem, Holloway's shooting isn't as rough as it may appear.

"Everyone knows (Aden) can shoot," said Tre Donaldson. "Just telling him to continue to shoot. You're gonna miss, everybody misses, he's just in a drought right now. He'll definitely get it going because he stays in the gym, we're always in the gym together. Just him working through it right now, that's going to be his biggest thing is staying right and ready."

It's been a struggle for the former 5-star since the calendar flipped to 2024, but with that said, his teammates still have full faith in him and his shot.

After a strong start to the season, Holloway is averaging just 6.5 points per game on 23 percent shooting from behind the arc in conference play.

Per Synergy, Holloway averages 1.02 points per possession on catch and shoot looks ranking him in the 53rd percentile.

In addition, on shots that are considered guarded, he averages 1.34 points per possession which ranks him in the 92nd percentile.

This is why Bruce Pearl believes in just about every shot Holloway takes.

"I could probably on one hand count the number of bad shots Aden has taken all season," Pearl said. "Now, he's probably taken more shots that others would think more than that, but I think it's going in every time he shoots it. Even if they're bad shots. That's how great of a shooter he is, and that's how hard he works at his shooting."

One thing about Holloway is that he hasn't let his poor shooting alter other parts of his game. He currently has a 3/1 assist to turnover ratio, and per Synergy, allows just 0.770 points per possession defensively ranking him in the 76th percentile.

Now it's just about getting the scoring touch back, and Pearl fully trusts his freshman point guard to do so.

"He knows that we and he have that confidence in him," Pearl said. "He's worked so hard at the other aspects of the game where he was behind coming in as a freshman. He's worked so hard to become better defensively and to check out his position and to get our guys into their offense. He's taken on that responsibility; look at his assist-to-turnover ratio. He'll make shots."