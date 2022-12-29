So, it is understandable if you are still growing accustomed to seeing a ranking by the Tigers' name on television and in print. It used to occur as often as a solar eclipse, if not longer in between times.

From the beginning of the 2004 season until Jan. 8, 2018, the words Auburn did not appear in any area besides other receiving votes in the AP Poll. To put that in perspective, babies born the last time Auburn was ranked before 2018 were now in high school. And, if you remember the first 14 years of your life, those don't exactly fly by.

AUBURN | Back in the day, before Bruce Pearl was going shirtless in Jordan-Hare Stadium and TikTok was draining most of your iPhone's battery life, finding Auburn basketball in the top 25 rankings was a futile, useless attempt.

But that's the norm with Pearl in charge. And, as the Auburn coach so pointedly explained following Wednesday's 61-58 victory over Florida, the Tigers had just made a little history that might have gone unnoticed by many.

"I think I got this right, but we made history," Pearl said. "I told our guys we're going to make history. Were we ever not in the top 25 in 2022? I don't think we weren't. I think last year, we obviously got to (No.) 1, we never dropped out of it. And this year, one of my goals was to be able to say that in the year 2022, our program was in the top 25, and by winning tonight, we accomplished that."

Auburn went the entire 2019-20 season ranked, climbing as high as No. 4 after a 15-0 start. Then, rounding into form at the end of the regular season, the Tigers finished at No. 20 due to the postseason being canceled after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Last year, with stars Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler running the court, Pearl's squad slowly rose from No. 22 in the preseason to the top of the poll on Jan. 24, where they stayed for three weeks.

This season has been more of the same. Starting at No. 15, Pearl and the Tigers rose to No. 11, only to drop eight spots after a loss against Memphis. Another loss, this time at USC, took Auburn down to No. 23. Two straight victories now have the Tigers sitting at No. 20.

But, for the past calendar year, there has not been a time when Auburn's name wasn't listed as one of the top 25 programs in the nation. For years, that was a pipe dream; a goal that seemed absolutely unreachable. Yet as Pearl likes to say, you come to Auburn to make history.

As for this achievement, he repeats that mantra.

"To me, that's making history."