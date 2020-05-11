“I have been a JT Thor fan for three years,” Pearl said. “We first laid eyes on him when he was at Huntington Prep and were so impressed with his skill level and basketball IQ. It just felt like if he ever filled out a little bit, he could be something special.”

Thor earned GACA all-state honors after averaging 14.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game at Norcross (Ga.) High School last season. Thor, who played at Huntington Prep in West Virginia the previous two seasons, averaged 1.7 blocks per game on the AAU circuit.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl likes athletic bigs and he added two more to Auburn’s program Monday with the announcement of the signings of 6-foot-9 JT Thor and 6-foot-10 Dylan Cardwell.

Pearl actually refers to Thor as a guard although Rivals.com lists him as a power forward and the nation’s No. 56 overall player. He could be a perfect fit as a stretch-4 or wing in Auburn’s system.

“Because of (Isaac Okoro) leaving early to go to the NBA, Danjel Purifoy and Anfernee McLemore graduating, we had a tremendous opportunity for a versatile, face-up, big guard like JT Thor,” Pearl said. “He can cover 1 through 4, score inside and out and is a prospect that my strength coach and my assistant coaches are going to love working with because he has tremendous upside.”

At 6-foot-10 and 225 pounds, Cardwell is a more traditional center in Pearl’s system. He sat out last season at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga., but averaged 6.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game during the Nike EYBL AAU competition last year.

At the 2019 Peach Jam, he averaged 5.2 points, 7.0 rounds and 2.5 blocks per contest.

“I’ve always tried to recruit mobile big men because of the way we play,” Pearl said. “Dylan brings size, speed, athleticism and versatility to his position on the court. His work ethic, character, love of family and the desire to be at Auburn will really fit into our locker room and our culture.”

The duo should give Pearl his biggest team in his seven years at Auburn. They essentially replace two bigs on the roster in the 6-foot-7 Anfernee McLemore and the 6-foot-8 Austin Wiley.

Add in more minutes for 6-foot-10 sophomore center Babatunde Akingbola and 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Jaylin Williams, and the Tigers should be able to match up well against some of the SEC’s bigger teams such as Kentucky.

Thor and Cardwell join five-star point guard Sharife Cooper, guard Justin Powell and four-star forward Chris Moore in Auburn's 2020 class, which ranks 7th in Rivals.com team rankings. The Tigers have room to add one more signee or transfer to the roster.