Payton Thorne was named Auburn’s starting quarterback just over three months after announcing his transfer from Michigan State and two weeks into fall camp.

AUBURN | It only took 15 weeks and 10 practices.

"My gut is telling me this is the best time to do this to get ready for this season," said Freeze. "The reason Payton is getting the nod is the leadership ability and understanding the offense. I hope everyone will handle it right.

"You've got to compete and continue to compete. Once somebody gets the job, they've got to hang onto it."

Thorne, who graduated from MSU in May, has two years of eligibility remaining. He beat out sophomore Robby Ashford, who started Auburn’s final nine games last season, and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner.

Thorne completed 524 of 860 passes (60.9 percent) for 6,494 yards with 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in 29 career games with the Spartans.

The Tigers open the season Sept. 2 against UMass at Jordan-Hare Stadium.