“As soon as that run hit … on the headset I said, ’Cadillac, that’s as patient as I’ve seen him on inside zone,’” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “I do think that’s why he’s having more explosive runs the last few weeks.

The Auburn junior running back had touchdown runs of 67 and 56 yards in the first quarter to spur the Tigers to a 31-15 win at Vanderbilt.

NASHVILLE | All it took was a little patience and Jarquez Hunter was off to the races.

“It took him a while, now. I remember California, this guy was wide open and nothing was developing in front of him. We’ve constantly progressed and he’s being real patient right now.”

Both of Hunter’s long touchdown runs came on the same play — an inside zone — which requires patience from the running back as offensive linemen execute double-team blocks and then try to reach the second level.

“You've just got to have patience and wait for the hole to develop, and the o-line did a great job of making holes. I was more patient this week and hit a long run,” said Hunter.

Hunter finished with a career-high 183 yards on 19 carries against the Commodores. He has 418 yards and four touchdowns in his last three games, which has been a big part of AU ending a four-game losing streak and winning the last two.

“I think we're hitting our stride,” said Hunter. “We've been moving the ball. We've been running the ball. We've been catching the ball. I just think we're getting our momentum. We've just got to keep going forward through the season.”

Auburn plays at Arkansas Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.