Pappoe: 'We have the best linebacker room in the country'

That won’t be a problem in 2021. Wooten, who was voted one of the two team captains along with Pappoe, returns. In fact, per his fellow linebacker, you would never know that Wooten sat out for a year.

“I think we were averaging like 70 to 80 [snaps] a game,” Pappoe said.

AUBURN | Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain found themselves out on the field way more often than they thought they would be last year. An injury to K.J. Britt in the second game of the season, along with Chandler Wooten opting out due to COVID-19 concerns, meant Auburn didn’t have much depth at the position.

“It’s like he didn’t skip a beat,” Pappoe said. “He’s been out there making plays all camp.”

Wooten’s return also gives the linebacker corps more options as he can play at all three positions. Pappoe mentioned that there is even a package where he, Wooten and McClain, who recorded an NCAA-leading 113 tackles last season, are on the field simultaneously. This allows new defensive coordinator Derek Mason a chance to show different looks to opposing offenses.

The production doesn’t stop with those three, though. Pappoe credited Wesley Steiner, who appeared in nine games last season as a freshman, for being more of a leader. After making two solo tackles in limited time last season, sophomore Desmond Tisdol has become brighter about the game, per Pappoe, by watching more film and continually asking veterans questions. Cam Riley, who saw action in all 11 games last season, is also raising his game.

It all adds up to a unit with a lot of versatility, with Pappoe saying each guy can be an asset in pass rushing, coverage and chasing players from sideline to sideline. The junior linebacker believes it is the fastest linebacker group in college football.

Pappoe isn’t afraid to throw out some expectations for the platoon as well.

“I think we have the best linebacker room in the country,” he said. “I’m going to take us over anybody.”