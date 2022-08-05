Pappoe 'shifting gears' in senior season

After suffering a "heartbreaking" injury last season, Owen Pappoe is back and healthy for his senior season.

As the most experienced member in the room, Pappoe has "shifted gears" and become more of a leader.

"It has been full speed ahead," said defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding. "He has been standing on the gas. I'm excited to watch him. I'm excited for him to take that next step forward, not only as a player but as a leader."

With Pappoe being the alpha in the linebacker room, he's seen as the "quarterback of the defense."

"He's a tremendous asset to our defense," said Defensive End Colby Wooden. "he's going to anchor the middle of the defense… I'm excited for him to make his grand return this whole season."