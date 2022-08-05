Pappoe 'shifting gears' in senior season
After suffering a "heartbreaking" injury last season, Owen Pappoe is back and healthy for his senior season.
As the most experienced member in the room, Pappoe has "shifted gears" and become more of a leader.
"It has been full speed ahead," said defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding. "He has been standing on the gas. I'm excited to watch him. I'm excited for him to take that next step forward, not only as a player but as a leader."
With Pappoe being the alpha in the linebacker room, he's seen as the "quarterback of the defense."
"He's a tremendous asset to our defense," said Defensive End Colby Wooden. "he's going to anchor the middle of the defense… I'm excited for him to make his grand return this whole season."
Pappoe couldn't do much physical activity with his injury, so instead, he focused on improving in other areas.
"Just mentally," Pappoe said. "Being able to find a way to watch film, different things to look for. Really just truly becoming a student of the game."
When asked about goals for next season, Pappoe kept it simple and said he wants to come out and dominate and have his best season yet.
Pappoe, alongside Derick Hall and Wooden, all came back for their senior seasons, and the reason for Pappoe was "unfinished business."
"We didn't want to go out like that," Pappoe said. "I'm tired of losing, and that's the message we've all been preaching to the team. We want to come out and make a difference this year, so we're going into this season with a chip on our shoulder. I can't wait to see what happens, man. Things feel different this year, for real."