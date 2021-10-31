Pappoe ‘brings the juice’ against Ole Miss

“It was great having OP back. He made big plays out there,” said cornerback Roger McCreary. “It just feels like that was the missing piece of our defense. So, when he came out there and made plays, I feel like we just fed off that energy.”

AUBURN | Owen Pappoe returned just in time to help Auburn hold Ole Miss to its lowest point total in 18 games under Lane Kiffin and its second-lowest rushing total of the season.

The 10th-ranked Rebels, the SEC’s rushing leader, were held to 157 yards on the ground as the 18th-ranked Tigers pulled out a 31-20 win Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Pappoe, Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten were keys to AU’s defense as the three linebackers combined for 24 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and two sacks.

“It was great to have Owen back. That showed up,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “Those three guys in the middle, that's really where it's at. You've got to be able to stop the run inside, and those guys did that. They played well. I mean, that's a group, talking about out there just having some fun throughout the game in a good way. Like, they're playing hard, they're getting after it, they're making plays.”

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral threw for 289 yards but was limited to just 45 on the ground after rushing for 195 in a win at Tennessee two weeks ago. The Rebels came into the game averaging an SEC-best 283.1 rushing yards per game.

Pappoe, who missed the previous four games with a high ankle sprain, was a big addition to the AU defense on and off the field as one of two permanent team captains.

“Owen, he’s a good leader, and he brings the juice out there,” said McClain. “He’s just always excited. He always brings a lot of energy.”

Auburn plays at No. 14 Texas A&M next Saturday.