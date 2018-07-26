Washington coach Chris Peterson was asked if it was fair to view the Auburn game as a tone-setter for the entire conference.

But last season’s Pac-12 bowl debacle still loomed large for the Huskies at this week’s media days. The pressure is on for UW to earn a little respect for the league after it went 1-8 to finish last season including Washington’s 35-28 loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.

AUBURN | Washington’s coaches and players are ready to put it behind them and concentrate on the upcoming season and an opener against defending SEC West champion Auburn.

“It doesn't matter if it's fair or not. I don't think it really, you know, I don't think one game determines anything. We're talking about one game,” Peterson said. “If we won that game and lost all the rest, that's going to make us like we're good, you know? It's going to be the whole body of work. It's going to be the league, how they do in the bowls.

“I mean, I know everybody wants to put it all about this one thing, the Pac-12 is either good or not on one game. That's totally unrealistic. I don't look at it like that.”

All-conference safety JoJo McIntosh said it’s important that the Huskies focus on getting better during preseason practice and not specifically on Auburn, just yet.

“I wouldn’t say there’s an extra pep in our step because we’re playing Auburn, I think it’s because it’s a new season,” McIntosh said. “Guys are stepping up, guys are ready to go, guys are ready to compete and show we can beat anybody in the first game. We’re ready to go.”

Auburn was picked to finish second in the SEC West this season while Washington was the overwhelming favorite to win the conference championship, receiving 37 of the 42 votes at Pac-12 Media Days.

The Huskies and Tigers both have aspirations to earn one of the four spots in the CFB Playoffs. And an early non-conference win would be a big feather in the cap of either school.

“I think our guys are always excited to play,” Peterson said. “They know how good Auburn is. They're not dumb. They've seen tape. But this whole thing about having extra, like are we going to coach harder now? That doesn't make sense. You're always preparing as hard as you can, you're always super excited. The players are super excited to play that first game.

“So it doesn't seem that different. Like do we know the type of opponent, and you're not going to be able to make nearly as many mistakes? Yeah. But the preparation isn't going to be like different.”

Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 2:30 p.m. CT Sept. 1 on ABC.

NOTE: Peterson confirmed that Freshman All-American tight end Hunter Bryant will miss the majority of the season after undergoing knee surgery in June. Bryant had 22 receptions for 331 yards and a touchdown in eight games last fall.