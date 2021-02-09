AuburnSports - Owen sidelined with dislocated finger

"Strange occurrence of a ball that got past third base and Jack runs over in a backup position to pick it up and throw it home as the runner starts to advance from third to home, and his middle finger absolutely clipped and hit the padding of the third base dugout or the camera well at that furtherest end," Auburn coach Butch Thompson explained. "Immediately, I was standing near him, and figured out pretty quickly when he looked at me and showed me his finger with one going the complete opposite direction of the others, that we had an issue. No broke bones or anything like that.

Senior Jack Owen dislocated a finger during a recent intrasquad game and will be sidelined a couple of weeks. The left-hander is the only returning weekend starter from last year's team.

AUBURN | Auburn is expected to be without one of its starting pitchers for the opening series against Presbyterian.

"Don’t want to play doctor but we think it will be a couple of weeks for some ligaments to heal. That’s probably a pretty painful thing with your throwing arm and how important that first finger, the index, and that middle finger are to throwing a baseball."

Owen has started 21 games for the Tigers over the past three seasons compiling a 9-5 record with a 3.76 ERA. He has 119 strikeout and 35 walks in 124.1 career innings. He was 3-1 with a 3.43 ERA in 2020.

Sophomore Mason Barnett will likely take Owen's spot in the weekend rotation. The powerful right-hander had a 3.52 ERA with 16 strikeouts and just three walks in six appearances out of the bullpen last season.

Barnett was slated to be Auburn's closer in 2021 with Cody Greenhill moving into the rotation, but those plans will have to be put on hold while Owen recovers.

“I don’t want Mason Barnett thinking ‘I might be the Sunday starter but I might throw a couple of innings on Friday if we’re in a position to win a game.’ I don’t want him to play that in his mind,” Thompson said. “If we elect to start him I want his mind crafted around being ready for a Sunday start. I don’t want him to have a start and wonder if it could have been better if he’d just focused on that start. I think for that first weekend that’s how we’ll play it.”

Richard Fitts is on track to fill the other spot in the weekend rotation. With Mason temporarily starting, Thompson has his eye on several other pitchers to fill the closer role.

“Blake Burkhalter has looked great in short stints,” Thompson said of the 6-0, 185 sophomore who pitching in four games of relief a season ago. “Cam Hill has looked great. Carson Skipper, I trust. Brooks Fuller is one of those that has been in that starting mix and Trace Bright, so that might be a couple of midweek starters. That still leaves a lot of guys for us to look at. Carson Swilling is a guy that didn’t pitch much this fall and we’re trying to get his feet back underneath him. He’s another guy that could potentially do that. I’m probably leaving out Seb Thomas and a couple of others that have thrown the ball pretty well."

Auburn hosts Presbyterian for a three-game series Feb. 19-21. Game times are 4 p.m. CT Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.