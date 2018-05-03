The No. 21 prospect in the country committed to Auburn over Georgia Tuesday night, so the freak athlete is headed for the Plains.

There are many reasons he has picked up the nickname "The Freak".

Yes, we all know Owen Pappoe tests off the charts. He blazes through the 40 yard dash time after time. He is about as explosive as they come. He is shifty and agile for his size.

We caught up with a few players that have competed against the 6-foot-1, 210 pound linebacker out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson and here is what they had to say.

Why is he called The Freak? Some say because of his athleticism and some say because of the way he plays the game of football.

Andrew Booth, 2019 DB, Archer HS: "Owen is a great competitor. He won't settle for good. He is not much of a talker — he Just does it."

Warren Burrell, 2019 CB, North Gwinnett HS: "Owen is just a different type of linebacker. He's not as tall as they usually are but he's really fast and athletic. He's just a handful for a lot of offenses."

Robert Cooper (FSU signee), 2018 DL, South Gwinnett HS: "Owen is a heck of a player. I've been going against him since he was a freshman and he hasn’t lost a step. He's just been getting better. He’s definitely going to be a great one, no doubt about that."

Joshua Ezeudu (North Carolina signee), 2018 OL, Archer HS: "Owen is a very fast player. He comes off the edge very fast. He is the definition of a sideline to sideline player. He also is not afraid of contact."

Matthew Hill (Auburn signee), 2018 ATH, Brookwood HS: "He’s a dog. He’s going to attack the ball regardless of the play."

Jalen Perry (Georgia commit), 2019 DB, Dacula HS: "He is a great player overall. He has great speed at the linebacker position which allows him to run sideline to sideline. Also his speed allows him to be a very effective pass rusher. He plays physical and can tackle well in space."

Derrick McLendon, 2019 DE, Tucker HS: "He's the freak because he's very athletic athletic... As you can see and this is only his fourth year really playing football. He hasn't even reached his full potential."

Nolan Smith, 2019 DE, IMG Academy: "The freak is something we always called him because if you look at him, you think he was made in a lab."