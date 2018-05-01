Owen Pappoe took official visits to LSU , Penn State and Texas in the month of April, but the real battle for the No. 21-ranked prospect in the country was between the Auburn Tigers and the in-state Georgia Bulldogs .

Many on the outside following Pappoe's recruitment felt he was a strong Georgia lean for months and some even called him a lock to stay home with the Bulldogs, but on Tuesday evening, the four-star linebacker out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson announced that he is headed for the Plains.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "My recruitment started back in eighth grade, so even though I was having fun with it then, I was still looking at things seriously because I knew it would help my future," said Pappoe.

"I have been thinking about this for a long time, so it was really a pretty easy decision. In my mind, I had it down to Auburn and Georgia, then in mid March, I knew where I wanted to go. I had made my decision.

"It came down to the comfort level at Auburn and how I can come in and make an immediate impact at linebacker. I could even start as a freshman, so that played into it some, but it really came down to how me and family feel about Auburn.

"When I called and told Auburn coaches my decision a few weeks ago, they were excited. I do not think they were really that surprised, but they were very excited. I think they had a real idea what I was going to do.

"I have the best relationship with T-Will (Travis Williams, linebackers) out of all the coaches that have been recruiting me. The difference between him and many of the others is he does not make it about recruiting. The first day I met him, he talked recruiting, but after that, it is life, it is family and he really connects in a much deeper way than just football.

"Auburn is just a cool place to be. They have made me feel very comfortable and they have made me feel needed. The coaches told me that they have never had a linebacker like me so they want me to come be a difference-maker. They want me to come play there and make other linebackers want to follow me.

"I am going to start recruiting immediately. My class will have the No. 1 recruiting class in 2019. I have some secrets that I can't let out yet. You will see. We will have the No. 1 class. I am ready to get my work."