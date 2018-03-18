SAN DIEGO, Calif. | Auburn’s season came to a difficult and emphatic end Sunday night in San Diego with a 83-54 loss to Clemson.

The game was decided during the first half. After some back-and-forth early, Clemson went on a remarkable, 30-6 run that led to a 24-point advantage at halftime.

The battle of Tigers for a spot in the Sweet 16 saw Auburn miss 18 shots in a row to close the first half. Bruce Pearl's team couldn't regain any semblance of rhythm after that.

"They were beating us to places we wanted to go," Pearl said. "(Clemson) did a really good job of not extending and anytime we got the ball in the paint their length really bothered us. We're a small basketball team that's relied on the three-ball all season long and when we're not taking them or not making them we're going to struggle offensively.”

What went wrong? Everything. Clemson played aggressively early on the defensive end, which seemed to rattle the Tigers' guards. Then Clemson dialed down its pressure to concentrate on cutting off passing lanes, which added to Auburn's growing frustration.

Sure Auburn missed a lot of shots, but this wasn't simple inaccuracy. Most of those shots were panicked, guarded or simply lapses in judgment. Clemson, meanwhile, created higher-caliber looks and had little trouble converting them into points.

Clemson shot 48 percent from the floor. Auburn shot 26 percent.

The Tigers were led by Bryce Brown and Mustapha Heron, who finished with 12 points apiece. Forward Chuma Okeke added seven points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The loss ends the Tigers' season at 26-8 — the program's largest win total since 1999.

Pearl, for his part, said the loss doesn't affect his feelings about the season as a whole.

"This basketball team was very under sized, down to eight scholarship players available to us the last six weeks of the season, and managed to hang on to win the SEC regular season championship," he said. "This is where we want our basketball program. I have no seniors. We're the second youngest team in the SEC behind Kentucky. I feel good about the foundation of our program. These kids have been amazing us all season long with their toughness, their resiliency, the way they have played together."