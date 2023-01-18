OVC rivalry renewed
AUBURN | Auburn and LSU are playing Wednesday night for the first time this season but it won’t be the first time Johni Broome and KJ Williams have faced each other.
The two Ohio Valley Conference transfers squared off four times at their previous schools.
“It's going to be an interesting matchup,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “They played against each other a lot. They're both having great years for their respective teams. Both players are important to their teams.”
In four matchups over the previous two seasons, Williams led Murray State to three wins including a 71-67 victory in the 2022 OVC Tournament championship game.
Broome, however, put up better numbers for Morehead State averaging 19.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game. Williams averaged 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.
In his first year at Auburn, Broome is averaging 12.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while Williams is averaging 18.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks for LSU.
Williams is shooting an impressive 45.1 percent from 3-point range.
“Stretch 5’s make every offense better,” said Pearl. “So it just spreads the floor and puts a unique challenge on your defense. It won't be any more of a challenge on Johni or Dylan, who are both really good perimeter defenders. But it'll just make all the things they do offensively, and their spacing, just so much better -- because you have to guard him on the perimeter.”
LSU is 12-5 overall and just 1-4 in the SEC coming off a 106-66 loss at Alabama. LSU’s lone league win was 60-57 over Arkansas Dec. 28. They are 9-1 at home, losing to Florida 67-56 last week.
Shooting guard Adam Miller is averaging 12.8 points per game and has made a team-high 42 3-pointers. First-year coach Matt McMahon was hired away from Murray State last March.
“This team is better from 3 than some of the teams we played in the last few games,” said Pearl. “Last few games we've been able to back off the perimeter a little bit against Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Arkansas. This team, you can't back off the perimeter as easily because they have guys that can shoot it -- which will make that be a little bit more of a challenge for a defense.
“Obviously there's great familiarity between both of these programs -- having played Murray State three times in the last four years or so. Coach does a great job, they run a lot of the same actions -- as do we.”
Tip-off at Maravich Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.