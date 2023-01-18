AUBURN | Auburn and LSU are playing Wednesday night for the first time this season but it won’t be the first time Johni Broome and KJ Williams have faced each other. The two Ohio Valley Conference transfers squared off four times at their previous schools. “It's going to be an interesting matchup,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “They played against each other a lot. They're both having great years for their respective teams. Both players are important to their teams.”

Broome has four double-doubles in five SEC games. (Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Sports)

In four matchups over the previous two seasons, Williams led Murray State to three wins including a 71-67 victory in the 2022 OVC Tournament championship game. Broome, however, put up better numbers for Morehead State averaging 19.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game. Williams averaged 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks. In his first year at Auburn, Broome is averaging 12.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while Williams is averaging 18.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks for LSU. Williams is shooting an impressive 45.1 percent from 3-point range. “Stretch 5’s make every offense better,” said Pearl. “So it just spreads the floor and puts a unique challenge on your defense. It won't be any more of a challenge on Johni or Dylan, who are both really good perimeter defenders. But it'll just make all the things they do offensively, and their spacing, just so much better -- because you have to guard him on the perimeter.”