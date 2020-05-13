Auburn should learn its SEC opponents for next year and the home and away designations for those games by the end of the month. But for now, there are only five concrete matchups on the Tigers’ 2020-21 schedule, as well as a nonconference tournament field in Orlando in November. Bruce Pearl’s team is heavily reloading across the board, but could Auburn still pull off another undefeated nonconference slate like it did last season? Let’s examine the outlook for the teams currently known to be on the docket for late summer and early fall.

MEMPHIS

Penny Hardaway is entering his third season as the head coach at his alma mater. (USA Today Sports)

Sure, the Tiger teams have only met once before on the hardwood in 1953, but it feels as if a miniature rivalry has been brewing off the court as of late between Auburn and Memphis fans. The igniter for the bad blood was the recruiting ballad of 5-star shooting guard Jalen Green, who seemed to be a heavy Memphis lean, then apparently swung Auburn’s way late in his recruiting process, then ultimately signed with the NBA G League’s new program, in the end saying he would have chosen Memphis had he gone to college instead of the pro route. Especially at the tail end of Green’s recruitment, as rumors swirled daily and drama built, Auburn and Memphis fans went after it on social media, both convinced their respective team was primed to land the No. 2 player in the country. Now it gets settled on the court. This is the headlining matchup for the 2020 Holiday Hoopsgiving invite at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, joining Kentucky-Georgia Tech, Alabama-Clemson, LSU-USF and Mississippi State-Dayton. In a season where Tigers center James Wiseman — the No. 1 overall player in the 2019 class who only played three games — left the team in December following an NCAA probe into whether he received improper benefits, Memphis started 12-1, stumbled some headed into conference play but ultimately ended the year 21-10, looking to make noise in its conference tournament. Heading into 2020, Memphis is down the projected lottery pick Wiseman and fellow NBA hopeful Precious Achiuwa, but only graduates one senior in reserve big man Isaiah Maurice and returns four of its five end-of-season starters, as well as some key pieces off the bench. Can another solid recruiting haul help the Tigers lock up an NCAA tournament bid? Penny Hardaway’s current class has just two commits — 2019-20 JUCO blocks leader Ahmad Rand and Virginia Tech wing transfer Landers Nolley II, who will likely have sit out one year. Throw in a few more commitments down the road in this class, and Memphis will look to compete in the American conference next year. One thing Hardaway is sure not to lack is pure talent on his teams, and the matchup with Auburn in Atlanta should be a litmus test for both squads before heading into conference play.

NORTH ALABAMA

Auburn’s season-opening foe is reeling from a 13-17 record last season. But it looks as if 2020-21 could bring UNA’s first winning season under third-year head coach Tony Pujol. The Lions, hailing from the Atlantic Sun Conference, return seven of their top eight scorers and four of their five starters, only losing top scorer Christian Agnew, who transferred to UTEP after an all-conference season. Additionally, UNA has so far signed a trio of freshmen in the 2020 class. The coming season will mark just UNA’s third playing Division-I hoops. It’s a tough conference at the top with NCAA tournament contenders Liberty, Lipscomb and Florida Gulf Coast always eyeing bids for the big dance. But at the start of the year, the in-state opponent should have enough experience and scoring to give Auburn some fits, like what Georgia Southern did in last year’s opener. The outcome should be the same, though, with Auburn’s talent far and above, regardless of how clunky the young Tigers are while figuring out their lineups and tendencies.

SOUTH ALABAMA

Jags head coach Richie Riley. (USA Athletics)

Also heading into his third season, Jaguars head coach Richie Riley is fresh off a masterful season in Mobile. South Alabama went 20-11 (13-7 Sun Belt) last year, including a near-victory over Auburn in the second game of the season, and was looking to compete for a NCAA bid in its conference tournament before sports were canned. Unfortunately for Riley, USA is looking at a major overhaul next season, comparable to Auburn’s. The team’s top five scorers were seniors. Riley will look to his youngsters, like New Orleans native Tyreke Locure (5.2 ppg in 2019-20), to step up and fill the seniors’ shoes, but they won’t be going it alone. Florida transfer Deaundrae Ballard and American University transfer Sam Iorio should be eligible this year after sitting a season. Plus, this offseason South Alabama has added transfers Dachon Burke of Nebraska, Terrence Lewis of Iowa State, who scored 12 points against Auburn last season, Kayo Gonclaves of Southeastern Oklahoma State and JUCO guard David Walker. If the matchup with Auburn was in Mobile again, the Tigers might have been looking at another nail-biter against a budding in-state rival looking for a statement after losing both of the previous two games in the teams’ home-away-home agreement. The Tigers will be the more talented bunch Dec. 4 in Auburn Arena, but the Jaguars should serve as another solid test for Sharife Cooper, Devan Cambridge and company before the SEC gauntlet begins.

MURRAY STATE

Another multi-year agreement will resolve in 2020-21 for Auburn. Murray State will again play in Auburn Arena after the Tigers traveled there three seasons ago, hosted in 2018 and took a break from the series last year. In the prior two matchups with Auburn, Matt McMahon’s Racers competed down to the end. In 2017, Jared Harper scored 11 points in the final four minutes to pull away in Kentucky, and in 2018, Ja Morant’s second-half explosion had Murray State threatening down the stretch inside Auburn Arena. The 2020 iteration of the matchup could yield another tightly contested result. The Racers are 77-20 over the past three seasons and show no signs of slowing down. Murray State returns six of its top eight scorers, including first team All-Ohio Valley guard Tevin Brown and high-flying forward K.J. Williams (12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds), and adds five recruits for 2020, making up the top recruiting class in the conference. There’s no reason to believe the Racers, who have won three straight OVC regular season titles, won’t give Auburn one of its toughest matchups of the nonconference slate next season.

WASHINGTON

Nahziah Carter (11) celebrates a shot during Washington's win over Arizona State last year. (Darryl Webb / AP)

After a year delay, one of the most anticipated road destinations of the Pearl era at Auburn is back on. The Tigers and Huskies will conclude their home-and-home series, which began with a ranked-versus-ranked win for Auburn on the Plains in 2018, next season in Seattle, given the national COVID-19 outbreak permits it by then. After winning a game in the 2019 NCAA tournament, Mike Hopkins’ Huskies cooled off last year to the tune of a 15-17 overall record and just five wins in the Pac-12. Is a turnaround in store? Former 5-star prospects Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart are NBA-bound after leading the Huskies in scoring last year. Much of Washington’s rotation otherwise returns, and Hopkins will be relying on rising senior guard Nahziah Carter (12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds) and junior Quade Green (11.6 points) to take on even bigger roles. Like Auburn, Washington has several question marks in the frontcourt, and Hopkins currently has no commits in the 2020 class. It’s unclear as of now when during the nonconference slate this game will be played, but regardless, it should be a winnable road contest against a Power Five foe.

ORLANDO INVITATIONAL

Auburn joins a loaded Thanksgiving week field for the 2020 Orlando Invitational, with the likes of Michigan State, Gonzaga, Saint Louis, Xavier, Boise State, Belmont and Siena.

Obviously, Michigan State and Gonzaga are the headliners, with Auburn not far behind. Even if dynamic big man Filip Petrusev stays in the draft, Gonzaga will still garner top-5 votes for next year’s preseason rankings with an experienced and talented roster, while the Spartans are always a contender under Tom Izzo. The invitational has not revealed what the initial matchups will be in its bracket, so purely for speculation purposes, it’s possible Auburn could rematch some of its nonconference opponents from recent seasons in Saint Louis, which Auburn beat in Birmingham last season, and Xavier, which the Tigers defeated in Maui two years ago. Of the remaining teams: Belmont won its conference tournament last season and returns most of its key contributors; Siena won 20 games last season and by no means has a depleted roster; and Boise State has to replace four starters but is overall in one of the most successful eras of its history under coach Leon Rice, who has won 20 or more games eight times in his 10 seasons with the Broncos, including two NCAA tournament appearances.