AUBURN | Class of 2020 defensive end Will Anderson camped at Auburn on Saturday with one goal in mind. “I wanted to come with the mindset to work hard so I could get an offer,” Anderson said. Mission accomplished. Anderson, from Dutchtown in Hampton, Ga., earned an offer from the Tigers after an impressive performance during Auburn’s High School Tiger Camp IV.

“It felt good (to get the offer),” Anderson said. “I liked the camp. I got to compete and work hard with Coach (Rodney) Garner. He did an excellent job teaching us new things.”

Anderson now claims more than 20 offers, which isn’t surprising after he recorded 42 tackles and 14 sacks as a sophomore. More offers will come. Anderson doesn’t plan to make an early decision. He will take more visits, including a return trip to Auburn on July 28. “I really like this place,” Anderson said. “It feels very homy and they treat you like family here. This was my first visit here and I love the campus.”

AUBURN OFFERS IN-STATE LB Theodore linebacker Demouy Kennedy entered the weekend with 10 scholarship offers, and the junior-to-be added No. 11 on Saturday. “Auburn offered me,” Kennedy said. “It felt great. I was excited.”

Kennedy, who is ranked the No. 5 outside linebacker in the 2020 class, earned the offer after participating in Auburn’s High School Tiger Camp IV.

“I was surprised,” Kennedy said. “Coach (Gus) Malzahn and Coach (Kevin) Steele told me about the offer. It felt really good.” Kennedy doesn’t list any early favorites, but said he’ll heavily consider the Auburn offer. “Auburn is real nice,” he said. “Auburn has great facilities and great coaches. I like how they take care of their players.” Kennedy plans to return to Auburn July 28 and again in the fall for a game.