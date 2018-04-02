Now, Auburn will go into Saturday’s A-Day game with just five healthy scholarship wideouts, and two of them have very limited to no college experience. If there was a time for Marquis McClain and Shedrick Jackson to step up, it is now.

The ranks began the thin before the first practice when Noah Igbinoghene was moved to cornerback. Then both Eli Stove and Will Hasting went down with ACL injuries that required surgery.

AUBURN | Wide receiver looked to be one of Auburn’s deepest and most experienced positions heading into the start of spring drills. Fast forward to the end of spring and it’s a position with some big question marks.

“You know, I thought Shedrick was really making — for a freshman getting here early that was big for him — he was really making some progress,” offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said. “You could tell he was well coached in high school, came from a really good program. He was kind of ahead of the game maybe because of that. He was doing a great job competing. Just try to get him back as quick as we can.

“Marquis is doing better. He's getting good. I think he's made some progress and done some good things. He's still very talented, obviously, you know that. You've seen him. For him it's just continuing to improve and kind of tightening up on the details of the position.”

Jackson was slowed by a hamstring injury last week but could return in time for A-Day. The nephew of Bo Jackson graduated from Hoover (Ala.) High School early and enrolled at Auburn in January. Three more freshman wide receiver signees are scheduled to join the team at the end of May.

“He’s going to be a great piece to our offense,” junior wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers said. “He’s a straight-line guy that’s going to get down the field, as well as the other guys that are coming in. He’s quick, he’s fast, he’s going to get open and he looks like he’s desperate for the ball.”

McClain, a third-year sophomore, has two career receptions for 47 yards, but Gus Malzahn believes the 6-foot-2, 226-pounder has the potential for a breakout season.

“He's starting to become a veteran guy,” Malzahn said. “You can see that the light is clicking on, and really on special teams … He’s really showed up big in special teams this spring. He gives Kodi (Burns) the flexibility. He plays a lot of different positions, too. I think he's had a solid spring so far.”

Sophomore Noah Igbinoghene did get one day of work back at receiver last week, but he’s been lauded for his play on defense this spring and the cornerback position is also short on depth.

Auburn’s coaches are still open to Igbinoghene playing on both sides of the ball, but not counting on it.

“I think that’s really hard to do in the SEC, for sure,” Lindsey said. “For us, it was just a matter of how we’re trying to evaluate him. Can he really do that? Because our team’s got a need there, especially before we had the injuries. So we’ll probably re-evaluate everything after spring.”

The A-Day game is set for 3 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will be aired on SEC Network.