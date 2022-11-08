The Tigers did so without juniors Romi Levy or Precious Johnson, who missed the game due to illness. It seems like they did just fine without the two, starting three freshmen — Kaitlyn Duhon, Sydney Shaw and Kharyssa Richardson — alongside veterans Honesty Scott-Grayson and Aicha Coulibaly.

The second-year head coach saw her team get a season-opening win over Sam Houston State Tuesday, taking down the BearKats 90-76 on her birthday.

Three other Tigers scored in double figures, including the freshman Shaw, who shot 2-for-2 from 3-point range. Shaw, Scott-Grayson and Sania Wells all scored 12 points.

The game was as close as a one-point game midway through the second quarter, but a 15-5 Auburn run built up its lead to double figures before halftime.

Auburn's lead only grew out of the locker room.

The Tigers doubled the BearKat's offensive production in the third quarter, outscoring Sam Houston State 26-13 in the 10-minute span. With a 24-point lead heading into the final quarter, it gave the freshmen an opportunity to get valuable minutes.

While Auburn only scored 17 points in the fourth, freshmen accounted for 11 of them.

The win marked just the second game in Harris' tenure that her team has put 90 points on the scoreboard. They'll look to continue the hot start on offense on Thursday, when Auburn hosts South Alabama a 7 p.m. CST.