AUBURN | It’s going to be straight forward. It’s going to be hard-hitting. And it’s going to test the players’ physical and mental toughness. Auburn will hold its first scrimmage of preseason practice Thursday morning at Jordan-Hare Stadium. “We’re going to be real simple and basic, for sure,” offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said. “We want to see who can execute, block and tackle. That’s the most important thing. There won’t be a lot of flash.”

Horton will play both center the right guard in Thursday's scrimmage. Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics

By keeping it basic, Lindsey and the rest of Auburn’s coaching staff can better evaluate each player as they try to determine some key position battles at center, right tackle and running back. “Let’s hand the ball to them a bunch and see who can run when they’re tired and who can pass protect and remember what to do. I think that’s important,” Lindsey said. “And then watch the O-line. We play against one of the best D-lines in the country every day so I think our O-line, that helps them improve for sure. “The first scrimmage, for me usually in the fall, is the one you get maybe the most information about. At least you narrow it down a little bit from a personnel standpoint.” With Nick Brahms still sidelined with a leg injury, Kaleb Kim and Mike Horton are expected to split snaps at center. Horton has been working at right guard but when he moves to center, Calvin Ashley steps into the starting lineup at right guard. At right tackle, Austin Troxell and Jack Driscoll are locked in a close battle for the starting position. The staff is hoping to settle on a starting offensive line shortly after the scrimmage although there’s no guarantee some battles won’t carry over into next week.