Opening scrimmage puts youth, OL, RBs in the spotlight
AUBURN | It’s going to be straight forward. It’s going to be hard-hitting. And it’s going to test the players’ physical and mental toughness.
Auburn will hold its first scrimmage of preseason practice Thursday morning at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“We’re going to be real simple and basic, for sure,” offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said. “We want to see who can execute, block and tackle. That’s the most important thing. There won’t be a lot of flash.”
By keeping it basic, Lindsey and the rest of Auburn’s coaching staff can better evaluate each player as they try to determine some key position battles at center, right tackle and running back.
“Let’s hand the ball to them a bunch and see who can run when they’re tired and who can pass protect and remember what to do. I think that’s important,” Lindsey said. “And then watch the O-line. We play against one of the best D-lines in the country every day so I think our O-line, that helps them improve for sure.
“The first scrimmage, for me usually in the fall, is the one you get maybe the most information about. At least you narrow it down a little bit from a personnel standpoint.”
With Nick Brahms still sidelined with a leg injury, Kaleb Kim and Mike Horton are expected to split snaps at center. Horton has been working at right guard but when he moves to center, Calvin Ashley steps into the starting lineup at right guard.
At right tackle, Austin Troxell and Jack Driscoll are locked in a close battle for the starting position.
The staff is hoping to settle on a starting offensive line shortly after the scrimmage although there’s no guarantee some battles won’t carry over into next week.
“There's really nothing like a scrimmage, making them play more than four plays in a row or whatever, making them play situational football back-to-back whether it's red zone or third downs,” Lindsey said. “I do think when the first scrimmage is complete we'll have a lot live information on guys that will maybe help us decipher that. You know, the quicker we can get that settled and get those guys working as a unit, in cohesion, side-by-side, double teams and all the things that go with it, I think that'll help us.
“And then obviously you have to have plans because, like last year, we've had guys get hurt, guys get banged up. You always have to have a plan in place in case something happens. The fact we have looked at some different combinations will help us down the road. We would definitely, as soon as we can, like to settle on an opening day starting lineup for sure.”
Kam Martin is the likely starter at running back in the opener against Washington Sept. 1, but who will serve as his backup and who and how many other tailbacks will be part of the playing rotation is still to be determined.
The scrimmage will be a great opportunity for true freshman Asa Martin and redshirt freshman JaTarvious Whitlow to solidify one of the top three spots in the rotation.
Martin and Whitlow won’t be the only young players vying for a early playing time. A number of freshmen have received early praise from the coaching staff through the first five practices including wide receivers Matthew Hill, Seth Williams, Shedrick Jackson and Anthony Schwartz, running back Shaun Shivers, Buck linebacker Richard Jibunor, defensive tackle Coyniss Miller, linebacker Zakoby McClain, cornerbacks Christian Tutt and Roger McCreary, and safeties Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday.
“With our new freshmen and all of the newcomers we’re wanting to find out what can he do and what is he not ready to do,” Lindsey said. “Let’s don’t ask him to run by people if he’s not ready to do that or whatever the case may be. I think it’s just a continued evaluation and you’ve only got two weeks to get that done or less. That’s why we talk to our players all the time about having a sense of urgency every day. They’ve got to go out every day and prove it. If they’re banged up and something’s wrong and they’re not getting treatment to get themselves back on the field we can’t evaluate them.”