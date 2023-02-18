AUBURN | Unless you want to count a leadoff single, there was nothing slow about Joseph Gonzalez’s opening start of the season. The junior threw 5.0 scoreless innings to lead No. 17 Auburn to a 6-1 win over Indiana Saturday at Plainsman Park. "Five complete innings, less than 50 pitches. We all thought how impressive that was," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "After the second batter of the game he retired seven in a row via the ground ball on the infield ... He really understands that concept of 9-on-1.”

Gonzalez (1-0), who is a notoriously slow starter, held the Hoosiers to two hits with one strikeout and no walks on 41 pitches. He forced 11 groundouts including two double plays. "I felt really good. I was focusing on hitting the strike zone and just trusting my defense," said Gonzalez. Chase Isbell came on to get AU out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth with a strikeout and pop up of IU's 3 and 4 hitters, and allow a run on two hits in 1.2 innings. Tommy Vail closed out the game 2.0 perfect innings. "That may have been the biggest, competitive moment of this ballgame and Isbell absolutely executed a plan from Coach Rock … And Vail got us the last two frames, which was big for us," said Thompson.