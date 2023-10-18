“I thought (Muskrat) played really well. Finished the game well,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “Now, I will say they had some backups in toward the end of the game and sometimes that makes a difference.

The Tulsa transfer, who has served as a backup this season, replaced starter Izavion Miller for the final 26 snaps at LSU. Miller, a junior college transfer, started AU’s first six games of the season.

“But I thought he played really well, moved very well, and this week kinda having an open competition there for he and Too Tall. We’ll need both of them, obviously, in this game. They’ll both see time.”

According to PFF, Muskrat was one of AU’s highest-graded offensive lineman against LSU with a 60.6 offensive rating. Miller, who goes by Too Tall, had one of the worst with a 49.9.

“After watching film, (Muskrat) played well. He went out there and did what he usually does,” said left tackle Dillon Wade, who also transferred from Tulsa in the offseason.

Muskrat, 6-foot-3 and 302 pounds, is one of AU’s most versatile offensive linemen with the ability to line up at any of the five positions up front.

“He’s getting reps, probably too many in practice right now, at different spots,” said Freeze.

Freeze said the offensive line is a little banged up as the Tigers prepare to host No. 13 Ole Miss this weekend.

“We’ve got two that we’ve kinda had to sit out this week for practice in hopes they can play, which is never a good thing,” he said. “They’re out there but they really can’t get good work in, in any good-on-good settings. Just trying to make sure they’re as healthy as they can be come Saturday.

“We’re thin at a lot of places and I think it’s affecting how we practice some. I think that shows up on Saturdays some, unfortunately, and I’m not sure what the answer is.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.