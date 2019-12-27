But through it all, Martin has never complained and always carried a positive attitude on and off the field.

In 2018, Martin saw freshman JaTarvious Whitlow lead the team in rushing as he finished with 458 yards. This fall, Martin was behind Whitlow and freshman D.J. Williams in the running back rotation.

AUBURN | In 2016, Kam Martin was Auburn’s fourth-leading rusher as Kamryn Pettway and Kerryon Johnson combined for 2,119 yards and 18 touchdowns. The next year, Johnson was the SEC Player of the Year as Martin finished second on the team with 453 rushing yards.

“A lot of guys that's in my situation, they probably would have transferred. They would have took the easy route, now that they got the transfer portal thing,” Martin said. “But, you know, I signed here, and then I wanted to end here. I really love Auburn, and I know Auburn loves me. My career here has been pretty good.”

Despite never being the No. 1 choice at running back, Martin will enter the Outback Bowl 29th with 1,563 career rushing yardage at Auburn, recently passing Pettway and Terry Henley. Martin needs just four more yards to pass 2000 SEC Offensive Player of the Year Rudi Johnson on the list.

“I feel like I had a great -- a good career here,” Martin said. “A lot of ups and downs, but I stayed true to Auburn. I just feel like, you know, I did everything for Auburn. Everything is going to be good.”

Martin has even started four of the last six games including the Iron Bowl win over Alabama.

“Just that trust factor with him. You know Kam’s a guy you can really count on and does a lot of things right,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

When Martin is not in the game, he’s usually on the sidelines helping to encourage and coach-up his younger teammates including Whitlow and Williams.

It’s made him one of the Tigers’ most important leaders on offense.

“I'm a leader. I never get down. I never get down on myself when I'm not getting the ball,” Martin said. “I try and motivate the guys that's out there, because you never know when your name is going to be called. I just try to be the best teammate I can be each week, and that's what it is. If Boobee is in the game, I'm going to motivate Boobee, I'm going to help him out with anything. If any running back is in the game, I'm going to just teach them.”

Martin will play his final game for Auburn in Wednesday’s Outback Bowl against Minnesota. Then it will training for Pro Day. He’ll leave Auburn with a degree in business and possibly an eye on a future in coaching.

He’s also hoping to to help the Tigers earn a 10th win.

“I think if we win that, we'll be like the 15th team here to do that,” he said. “So I feel like that's pretty special to do, to come through here and win 10 games. I know we did in 2017, I know went 10-4, so I have one year with 10 wins.”

The 12th-ranked Tigers will take on No. 18 Minnesota Jan. 1 at noon CT on ESPN.