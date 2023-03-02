Unfortunately for Johnnie Harris and Auburn, playing a second-round game against Georgia was all the trip to Greenville, S.C., entailed. Auburn lost the Thursday contest to the Bulldogs 63-47.

The Tigers finished with a winning record and more than doubled their SEC win total from last year, good enough to skip the first day of the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2019.

Auburn took another step in the right direction this season.

Auburn was outperformed in nearly every statistical category.

Shooting percentage, free-throws shot, rebounds and assists all favored Georgia and Auburn never made more than 15 points in a quarter.

After a promising start by Aicha Coulibaly, who opened the game on a 5-0 run by herself, Auburn's offense fell flat for the remainder of the first. Georgia outscored Auburn 12-5 over the final five minutes of the quarter to take a 12-10 lead into the second.

In most of the Tigers' losses this season, it seems that one quarter has been the difference maker. In Thursday's game, it was the second quarter.

Georgia put up 26 in the quarter, shooting 11-of-16 from the floor and scoring most of its points either on fast breaks or off an Auburn turnover.

The big quarter put Auburn in a 13-point hole at halftime.

A lackluster third quarter by the Bulldogs in the third presented Auburn with an opportunity to make up ground, but the Tigers couldn't capitalize. Despite Georgia only making one shot from the floor in the third, Auburn outscored the Bulldogs by just one point.

It was more of the same in the fourth quarter, where the Tigers could never make up any ground on Georgia, ending their SEC Tournament aspirations.

Coulibaly finished as the Tigers' leading scorer with 13 points, followed by Sydney Shaw with 12 points.