Omaha Bruce all about making history

“You guys like my shirt,” said an affable Pearl wearing an OmAUha t-shirt during a Zoom press conference Tuesday. “Just amazing to watch Butch Thompson, Tim (Hudson) and Gabe (Gross) and the coaching staff. Man, I’m so proud of them. They’ve got Bad News for everybody, right? Just worst to first. Just the culture of Auburn baseball and Butch Thompson baseball, he’s so humble. He represents Auburn so well. We’re just lucky to have him. Those boys are lucky to have him and they know it.

This spring, he’s watching the Tigers’ baseball program make a little history of their own. He was in Omaha Monday to watch Auburn beat Stanford in an elimination game of the 2022 College World Series.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl is all about making history. He’s made it a primary focus of Auburn’s basketball program and seen the team reach many new milestones including the Final Four in 2019 and the first-ever No. 1 ranking last year.

“I’m just so impressed, and great baseball. Just great baseball. Look at what they’ve done to get to where they’ve gotten. To beat Florida State in baseball in postseason is really hard to do, and they beat the best of what the Pac-12 had to offer in UCLA and Oregon State and now Stanford. Just incredible. Hope they can get this one tonight.”

If Auburn can beat Arkansas in an elimination game Tuesday night, it will be one of just four teams left in the CWS for the only the second time in program history and the first since 1967.

AU’s win over Stanford Monday afternoon was the first after going 0-4 against the Cardinal combined in two previous CWS.

“I was at Stanford as an assistant coach,” said Pearl. “I know what a historically successful, nationally recognized baseball program Stanford is, and we beat them in the College World Series in an elimination game. That’s historical.”

Pearl was back in Auburn Tuesday to be with his team, but hopes to return to Charles Schwab Field Wednesday for a potential game against Ole Miss if AU advances.

Thursday, he’ll be at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where he’s hoping to witness more history if the Tigers have two former players — Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler — taken in first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

“As you walk into our locker room, one of the very first things you see on the wall is, ‘Make History.’ It’s right in the middle of our AU logo,” aid Pearl. “We put that up years ago because there has been great history and tradition of Auburn basketball. And I wanted the guys that come to Auburn to try to add to that history.”

Tuesday night's elimination game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.