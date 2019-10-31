The Rebels have started true freshman dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee the last four games but continued to feature redshirt freshman Matt Corral as its primary passer. Further muddying the waters is Plumlee’s minor knee surgery during the off-weeks with Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke said Monday Plumlee would be ready to play against the Tigers.

AUBURN | The Ole Miss offense will offer some unique challenges for Auburn this Saturday starting with a two-quarterback system.

“They do a lot of different things,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “They have two different quarterbacks that are a little bit different. They’ve had an off week, so the prep that goes with that, you’ve got to prepare for a lot of different things. They do some unique things with their RPOs and with pulling people one way and the quarterback going the other way. It’s a unique offense and he does a very good job with it.”

Plumlee is second on the team with 508 yards rushing and four touchdown on 86 carries. He’s also completed 39 of 82 passes for 456 yards with four touchdowns and one interceptions. Corral has completed 88 of 147 passes for 1,101 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Add in starting running back Scottie Phillips’ 538 rushing yards and backup Jerrion Ealy’s 384, a starting offensive line with a combined 97 career starts, and Ole Miss is second in the SEC averaging 232.5 rushing yards per game. The Rebels have 24 runs of more than 20 yards, which ranks first in the conference.

“They have a very good offense,” linebacker Chandler Wooten said. “They run the ball very well. The quarterback can run. Very good running backs. They do a good job up front of blocking. We know we've got our hands full this week.”

In addition to preparing for a talented and multiple Ole Miss offense that’s had an extra week to prepare, Auburn’s defenders much also recover physically and mentally from a hard-fought 23-20 loss at LSU.

"We'll be ready to go. It definitely was a physical game. It was always a physical game, every time that we play them. But we'll get back healthy,” Wooten said.

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.