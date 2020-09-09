AuburnSports - 'Old fashioned' Truesdell leading AU's defensive front

Of the 2017 team's newcomers, however, Big Kat Bryant snatched the only single-digit jersey available, taking Adams' No. 1. But the more Truesdell saw himself in his No. 94 jersey, the more he liked it — and the more he realized a flashy single digit on his chest doesn't suit his personality or his play style.

He had watched Montravius Adams with No. 1, Derrick Brown with No. 5 and Marlon Davidson with No. 3 and thought the small numbers on big defensive linemen provided some extra "swag."

When Tyrone Truesdell came to Auburn in 2017 — after committing to the Tigers over Florida as the No. 31 defensive tackle in the class — he wanted a single-digit jersey number.

Truesdell's patient, grind-it-out, self-proclaimed retro approach to the DT position is what earned him a starting job alongside Brown last season, and it's what has led to the senior being the leader of the pack on Auburn's defensive front in 2020.

And he'll have to shoulder even more responsibility this preseason than he expected.

Not only did the Tigers' D-line lose junior Coynis Miller Jr., expected to compete for the other starting DT spot, but the team overall has less practices and the unit has less time to learn from veteran position coach Rodney Garner.

That's just more adversity, Truesdell said, something he and every other college football player across the country have been dealt plenty of in the past seven months.

"A lot of things are going to happen that you have no control over and you have to be ready to adjust to it," Truesdell said last week on a Zoom call with reporters. "You have to keep going because life goes on. You’ve got to find ways to maneuver and get things done.”

After appearing in 13 games as a rotational piece from 2017-18, Truesdell impressed in a starting role last season, with 31 tackles, five tackles for loss (fourth among returning players on the defense), three sacks (second among returnees) and a fumble recovery.

Truesdell wants to ensure Auburn won't have to worry about his production in 2020. Instead, the senior hopes to take on a bigger leadership role, helping Daquan Newkirk likely take the starting spot next to him, and making sure the D-line newcomers don't get overwhelmed.

That latter point starts with Garner, who is infamous among Auburn defenders for being intense and demanding, especially in the preseason.

As players like Brown and Davidson said in the past, however, Truesdell reiterated that Garner's coaching style is all out of love.

In fact, it's the ones Garner isn't drilling into that Auburn needs to worry about, he said.

"I’m probably the prime example of how hard Coach G can coach when he sees something in you," Truesdell said. "The harder he goes, that means that’s how much potential you’ve got."

Garner has been ingrained in Truesdell for long enough now that he doesn't know how to operate at any other gear.

Over the summer, before Auburn was allowed to return to campus, Truesdell knew if he slacked off during self-workouts, Garner and the other coaches would notice once fall camp began.

So he didn't. He couldn't. He's got a defensive line to lead.

"I didn’t take a day off," Truesdell said. "I kept working, no matter what. Adversity came, like, I couldn’t have spring, of course. But I took that time as, ‘OK, let me work on me.’ Like, I don’t need coaches to be there to get me to do this. I can do this on my own. I can go in, get the work done, and come back."

"And they’ll be asking me, like, ‘I know what you did over the break.’ Everything is going to show."