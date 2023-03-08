OL target updates recruitment after spring practice visit
Eagan Boyer's already logged two trips to Auburn this year.
The 6-foot-8 offensive line target out of Cornelius, N.C., visited the Plains in January and returned last Friday to observe a spring practice. He spent most his time watching how the offensive line operated under coach Jake Thornton.
"I thought Coach [Jake] Thornton coached really well," Boyer said. "I thought the practice was run very well."
"I liked how it was set up in different sections," Boyer said of practice. "They didn’t just go all [individual] and then team, they did some team, some [individual], fixed what they did, more team, fixed what they did. It was structured really well."
As an offensive lineman, it was important for him to get a glimpse at the coaching philosophies of Thornton and see how he implements them in practice.
"He’s very passionate about his coaching and obviously knows what he’s coaching," Boyer said of Thornton.
The combination of Thornton and Hugh Freeze, which put together a lengthy 2023 offensive line class, is already attracting those in the 2024 class.
The structure and staff is why Auburn is high on Boyer's list.
"It’s just Freeze is turning it into a family environment, structured around religion, which is good," Boyer said. "I just really like Thornton, really like the staff."
Boyer will return in June for an official visit and said that a decision could be made within that month. Right now, Auburn is sitting around the top with some other undisclosed schools that Boyer has yet to reveal.