Eagan Boyer's already logged two trips to Auburn this year. The 6-foot-8 offensive line target out of Cornelius, N.C., visited the Plains in January and returned last Friday to observe a spring practice. He spent most his time watching how the offensive line operated under coach Jake Thornton. "I thought Coach [Jake] Thornton coached really well," Boyer said. "I thought the practice was run very well."

Eagan Boyer visited Auburn for the second time this year last Friday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

"I liked how it was set up in different sections," Boyer said of practice. "They didn’t just go all [individual] and then team, they did some team, some [individual], fixed what they did, more team, fixed what they did. It was structured really well." As an offensive lineman, it was important for him to get a glimpse at the coaching philosophies of Thornton and see how he implements them in practice. "He’s very passionate about his coaching and obviously knows what he’s coaching," Boyer said of Thornton.