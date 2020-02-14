AUBURN | Bruce Pearl is not ruling out Isaac Okoro for Saturday’s game at Missouri, which is probably the best possible news for Auburn’s talented true freshman.

Okoro injured his hamstring at the end of regulation in Wednesday night’s 95-91 overtime win over Alabama.



“To give you an update on Isaac, he did not practice yesterday,” Pearl said. “We will work out before we travel to Missouri and I don’t know what his status will be. At this point he’s questionable. Obviously he’ll need to practice before he plays. When that happens I’ll let you guys know. He’s got a hamstring pull and, you know, he’s working really hard to get back but we won’t rush it.”