Okoro questionable for Mizzou
AUBURN | Bruce Pearl is not ruling out Isaac Okoro for Saturday’s game at Missouri, which is probably the best possible news for Auburn’s talented true freshman.
Okoro injured his hamstring at the end of regulation in Wednesday night’s 95-91 overtime win over Alabama.
“To give you an update on Isaac, he did not practice yesterday,” Pearl said. “We will work out before we travel to Missouri and I don’t know what his status will be. At this point he’s questionable. Obviously he’ll need to practice before he plays. When that happens I’ll let you guys know. He’s got a hamstring pull and, you know, he’s working really hard to get back but we won’t rush it.”
Okoro is Auburn’s second-leading scorer averaging 13.1 points per game. He’s also averaging 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.
Pearl said he’ll rely on several players to pick up the slack if Okoro can’t play Saturday including Danjel Purifoy, who practiced Thursday after returning from the flu to play nine minutes against the Tide, Anfernee McLemore, Allen Flanigan and Devan Cambridge.
“Danjel, if he can play, he and Anfernee play the four and the five, Devan plays the two and the three, Allen plays the three, so we've got people in those positions, and we'll have to see how it goes. Just see how it goes,” Pearl said. “Honestly, if we're without (Isaac), other guys got to step up and be able to find a way.”
Auburn, 22-2 overall and 9-2 in the SEC, plays at Missouri Saturday at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2.