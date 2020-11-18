AuburnSports - Okoro drafted 5th overall to Cavaliers

For the second year in a row, Auburn has a first-round pick in the NBA Draft.

This year, Isaac Okoro was picked in the lottery at No. 5 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Okoro was a 5-star commit in the class of 2019 and was ranked as the No. 31 player in the country.

He’s the first one-and-done in program history.

The only Auburn players selected higher in NBA Draft history are Chris Morris and Chuck Person who were picked No. 4 overall. Charles Barkley was the only other Auburn player picked at No. 5 in the NBA Draft.

During his lone season on the Plains, Okoro was Auburn’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.9 points per game while adding 4.4 rebounds per game and being tasked with a strong defensive assignment.

Okoro was widely regarded as the best defensive prospect in the draft.

His freshman year performance earned him a spot on the SEC All-Conference Team, All-Defensive Team and All-Freshman Team.

“He was as good as Anthony Edwards on the floor. He was as good as anybody Kentucky had on the floor. He was as good as anybody at LSU, so therefore you knew he was going to be right there,” Pearl said on Okoro being a lottery pick. “You add the intangibles of what kind of person he is. You had the intangibles of how physically and mentally mature he is and how ready he was. And then you look at the rest of the draft, well, who’s better?”