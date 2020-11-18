AuburnSports - Okoro drafted 5th overall to Cavaliers

Okoro drafted 5th overall to Cavaliers
For the second year in a row, Auburn has a first-round pick in the NBA Draft.
This year, Isaac Okoro was picked in the lottery at No. 5 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Okoro was a 5-star commit in the class of 2019 and was ranked as the No. 31 player in the country.
He’s the first one-and-done in program history.
The only Auburn players selected higher in NBA Draft history are Chris Morris and Chuck Person who were picked No. 4 overall. Charles Barkley was the only other Auburn player picked at No. 5 in the NBA Draft.
During his lone season on the Plains, Okoro was Auburn’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.9 points per game while adding 4.4 rebounds per game and being tasked with a strong defensive assignment.
Okoro was widely regarded as the best defensive prospect in the draft.
His freshman year performance earned him a spot on the SEC All-Conference Team, All-Defensive Team and All-Freshman Team.
“He was as good as Anthony Edwards on the floor. He was as good as anybody Kentucky had on the floor. He was as good as anybody at LSU, so therefore you knew he was going to be right there,” Pearl said on Okoro being a lottery pick. “You add the intangibles of what kind of person he is. You had the intangibles of how physically and mentally mature he is and how ready he was. And then you look at the rest of the draft, well, who’s better?”
To Pearl, it wasn’t just Okoro’s talent that stood out. Throughout COVID, Okoro opted to stay in Auburn and train with his former teammates and coaches while preparing for the NBA Draft.
“Isaac has spent pretty much the entire offseason once COVID allowed us to get back onto campus doing two things. It wouldn't surprise you to know he took classes even though he was just a freshman, he's intent on getting his degree, he’s a great student-athlete and so he was here for the summer and this semester,” Pearl said.
“I think the second thing that is very, very telling is, you know, a lot of guys in that situation would go out to LA or Miami or Vegas and go get the finest workout gurus that there are and those guys are terrific and they’re worth a great deal. But Isaac felt like he was getting great coaching here, from particularly Ira Bowman, who spent a lot of time with him and working him out on a daily basis along with the rest of my staff. Coach Damon Davis, our strength coach, and Isaac did all of his workouts for those NBA teams here in Auburn.”
Before the draft, Pearl drove to Atlanta to visit with Okoro and his family. The team planned to watch the draft in Auburn Arena.