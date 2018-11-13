“Every day, man. Chuma is a pro, man,” senior Bryce Brown added. “It’s hard to stop him, man. He’s 6-8, 6-9, shooting the 3 ball, get past his man, rebound.”

“That’s Chuma. We get that every day. He’s a pro,” said Samir Doughty after Okeke had his fourth-career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in an 88-66 win over No. 25 Washington.

Okeke was named the SEC Player of the Week after averaging 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in two victories against South Alabama and No. 25 Washington.

AUBURN | His teammates aren’t necessarily surprised by Chuma Okeke’s first two games of the season, but they’re certainly in a little awe of the sophomore.

Okeke is shooting 14-of-22 (63.6 percent) from the floor, 6-of-8 (75 percent) from 3-point range and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line. He also has seven assists, four steals and a team-high five blocks.

He even leads the team in plus-minus with an impressive +79 in two games.

“He can really do everything,” Doughty said.

“He does everything for us, so I mean, he’s even an underrated passer,” Brown said. “People probably haven’t seen that yet, but he’s even an underrated passer. He has such a good feel and good IQ for the game, so I mean, he’s just a great player. Enjoy playing with him.”

Okeke is the perfect stretch-four in Auburn’s system. He’s one of Auburn’s best 3-point shooters, can drive and finish at the rim, and can rebound, defend and score in the post.

“He's a matchup problem for that position,” point guard Jared Harper said. “If you're smaller than him, we're going to look to get him the ball in the post. He's bigger than people. But if you're bigger, he's quicker and faster than you. We like to use him to our advantage.”

No. 9 Auburn returns to action Wednesday night at Auburn Arena against Mississippi College. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on SECN+.