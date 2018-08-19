AUBURN — Toward the end of last season, Auburn coaches approached Kam Martin with an honest truth.

Martin had heard the criticisms, that he was too small to be an every-down SEC running back. To finally hear it from the people making personnel decisions affecting his future was all he needed to jumpstart an offseason with one clear goal: weight gain.

"I'd say toward the end of the year, I knew I had to put on some weight if I knew I wanted to be the guy," Martin said. "That's what they told me. If you want to be the running back here, you have to put on some weight so we can put you can pass block."

So Martin went to work.

He loaded up on peanut butter sandwiches, protein shakes and meals before bed. Martin would often be in the weight room when strength coaches were heading home. When he wasn't lifting weights, Martin found a home at the Auburn wellness kitchen where players are given free nutritional reign to better their bodies.

All in all, Martin added 15 pound, helping him hit the 200-pound threshold. It's an important mark to reach considering running backs coach Tim Horton said last week he'd only had one starter previously who weighed in less than 200 pounds.

Martin's much-needed weight gain hasn't come at the expense of his blazing speed, but it has slightly adjusted his style of play.

"It feels pretty good, but it's different. I got real explosive when I put on weight," Martin said. "I knew if I wanted to be the best, I'd have to put in a lot of extra work. I run kinda different. I run different. I’ve been more patient with my runs. I’ve watched a lot of Kerryon Johnson, a lot of his film this summer. He’s real patient, and I added a little bit of that to my game. I’m real explosive now too."

All offseason, Gus Malzahn and Horton have said, if the season started today, Martin would be the first running back they'd run out there. Other guys such as JaTarvious "Boobee" Whitlow, Asa Martin, Shaun Shivers and Harold Joiner have generated their own fair share of fall buzz. Yet Martin's staying power at the top of that depth chart has remained.

Horton admitted last week he'd prefer to keep Martin at less than 20 carries per game. That signals a much more by-committee approach than previous season.

Martin is more than OK with that idea. He's seen the depth chart behind him and knows others deserve touches, as well.

"I know I've got to bring my A-game because I've got a great group of running backs in the room. I feel like everybody that's in that room can go out there and lead the team. I just had to keep getting better. As a group, we've got to keep getting better," Martin said. "I can’t slack off. I can’t just say I’m the guy. Those guys want to get out there too, so I have to bring my A-game every day."