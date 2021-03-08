AuburnSports - Offseason begins 'now' for Pearl and Auburn

“Offseason will start here, now,” Pearl said on Saturday. “The players get the week off. I'm -- you know, I've got some things I have to do this week. I'll be here, and much of my planning this week will be getting this five-week program ready for the players -- the training, the strength training, the conditioning, the nutrition, the practices, the individual workouts. But the guys are going to get a whole week off -- they've earned it.”

This offseason presents the first in three seasons where Auburn can get in a full, spring workout plan.

The 2019 season spring workouts were displaced by Auburn making the Final Four.

2020 was disrupted by COVID-19 shutting everything down.

But this year, Auburn’s able to go through spring workouts and begin preparing for the 2021-’22 season.

One of the lone veterans on this year’s roster, Jamal Johnson, believes the full offseason will be beneficial to help the team grow.

“So with everybody coming back, everyone’s going to be able to jell together, get more comfortable with each other, know each other’s tendencies, weaknesses, strengths,” Johnson said. “We’ll be able to bond together more, which we already have throughout the season, but we’ll get another offseason to get a chance to get stronger and prepare for next year. I think it will be a good thing for us to get that whole offseason, long offseason to prepare for next year.”

With the win over Mississippi State and a win over Tennessee, the Tigers will be able to carry some momentum into the break.

“Well, I'm optimistic,” Pearl said of the hopes for next season. “But we've got to stay together. We've got to develop. We've got to grow. We'll see. Very excited about the kids we've got coming in. Very excited about the guys we've got returning.”

In the meantime, though, Auburn begins prepping for the season.

“But for the next five weeks, after this week off, we'll be grinding,” Pearl said. “It won't be as much fun as playing games, I can tell you that.”