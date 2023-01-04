"It was great," Johnson said. "I loved meeting Coach [Hugh] Freeze and Coach [Jake] Thornton. I think they got a lot going on here and this visit pretty much confirmed what I needed."

The Tigers have made several offers to linemen in the transfer portal over the last week, including Eastern Michigan transfer Marcellus Johnson . The 6-foot-4 didn't take long to visit campus, taking an official visit on Wednesday.

In Johnson's eyes, the program is heading in the right direction.

"They’re building a great offense and I obviously want to come here and play good football and be able to dominate in the SEC," Johnson said. "It was nice seeing the campus, love the facilities and love the people."

Johnson remains uncommitted and has some other visits lined up before he makes a final decision next week. Missouri, Illinois and California will all host the lineman in the coming days.

What sticks out to him about Auburn?

"I love the culture here," Johnson said. "I know the mascot’s a Tiger, but the War Eagle cry, the toilet paper in the trees, it seems like it’s really ingrained in the town, it’s pretty cool."