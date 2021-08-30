Offensive line 'certainly better' from beginning of camp to now

Auburn’s gone through fall camp with media viewing windows, scrimmages, regular practices and open practices, but Saturdays are the true test for the group. Bryan Harsin stressed the need for consistency among the group this fall, but Harsin wants to see what they do in a game environment.

The Auburn offensive line has been the topic of debate all offseason long. Will the new coaching staff bring in someone out of the transfer portal? No. With no new additions, will the current group improve? That’ll be answered on Saturday.

"I think we've had our moments in the scrimmages that I've seen. I think we've played well at times, but the o-line is run-blocking. It's also pass-blocking. It's not cutting anybody loose,” Harsin said. “And so, I think the o-line has done a better job of being consistent in those areas and really, the best test for our offensive line is going to be game day and getting the chance to see those guys get out there -- new front, different players that they haven't gone against -- and then just seeing how we operate the run game, how we operate the pass game as far as protection goes, what our communication looks like from the interior players especially.”

The official depth chart was also released on Monday. The Tigers list Austin Troxell as the starting left tackle, Brandon Council or Alec Jackson at left guard, Nick Brahms at center, Keiondre Jones or Tashawn Manning at right guard and Brodarious Hamm at right tackle. All seven players listed as starters or potential starters started at least one game last year.

Despite dealing with injuries and COVID issues during fall camp in the group, Harsin does feel that the group has been able to improve.

“We're certainly better than what we were at the beginning of camp. We are more consistent,” Harsin said. “I think getting a few guys back into the rotation on the offensive line has helped us, getting some guys that didn't play this last year like Council — getting him the reps, getting him in the mix, allowing him to just really get into that football shape that he wasn't able to do like some of the other guys did because of his injury and allow us just more reps with five guys working together.”

But again, it all comes down to Saturday at 6 p.m. CST against Akron.

“The ultimate, really, test and assessment is going to come on game day when we go out there and get a chance to do this live and against an opponent,” Harsin said.



