“I just think that our O-line honestly should be one of our strengths on this team,” said running backs coach Cadillac Williams, one of two on-field assistants retained from last year’s staff. “They’re long, they’re athletic. I mean, they have that chemistry already as a unit where, man, they’re playing together, they’re feeding off each other, and I’m a firm believer when you get a group of five men up front playing together, a lot of where we’re less talented, you can overcome that with the chemistry and those guys playing together.

Even though its loaded with newcomers, Auburn’s offensive line has been one of the most improved units during spring drills.

AUBURN | Three transfers could end up starting. So could a junior college signee. At least one of three early high school enrollees is pushing for a spot too.

“I think, man, those guys have had a tremendous spring with picking up this new scheme, picking up things that we want to do in the run game has been exciting for me to kind of watch and follow.”

The three transfers — Dillon Wade at left tackle, Avery Jones at center and Gunner Britton at right tackle — have spent a lot of time with the first-team. JUCO transfer Izavion Miller has gotten work at right guard at right tackle while true freshman Connor Lew has worked at center and guard.

Auburn also returns several players with starting experience including guard/center Tate Johnson and guards Jeremiah Wright and Kameron Stutts.

They currently make up what is likely the Tigers’ top eight up front, which should include five starters and three key backups.

“Offensive line, I think, has been a real positive surprise throughout the spring,” said offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery. “I think the guy's that we've been able to add to that room have made an impact.

“I think we're more athletic than what we've been, I think those guys are moving well. I think they understand what we're doing up front. I love the way they're approaching practice every day, that has been one of our strong suits throughout spring ball.”

Both Williams and Montgomery give a lot of credit to first-year offensive line coach Jake Thornton for the turnaround.

“I think Coach Thornton's done a great job with them,” said Montgomery. “Right now those guys to me are still our strength and that's where you want it to be, in my opinion, as you start building an offense or a team it all starts in the trenches. Those guys jelling and coming together, getting on the same page is going to be a positive move for us.”

Auburn will conclude spring practice with the A-Day game Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.