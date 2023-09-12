But he knows the offense needs to improve, and quickly, so he’s spending extra time with Auburn’s offensive assistants this week including coordinator Philip Montgomery to try to find solutions.

He won’t be taking charge of the offensive meeting room or coming up with the game plan on his own.

“I have great confidence in them,” said Freeze. “We've had a lot of tough talks this morning. I can't be everywhere, but ultimately I have to own everything.

“I spent a lot of time with our defensive guys last week and I'm going to spend a lot of time with our offensive guys this week. But it's about us all seeking wisdom as to how we can get better, me included.”

Auburn turned the ball over four times, had five offensive penalties for 35 yards, was 4 of 12 on third down and managed just 230 total yards in Saturday night’s 14-10 win at California.

“I mean, it was ugly,” said Freeze. “There's no two ways around it, but you also have to take into account the number of turnovers and penalties for possessions versus was it just awful play calls. I didn't see many awful play calls, truthfully. They all had a chance to work. Nothing schematically was off about it.

“I think we need a little more balance and we've got to figure out what that looks like exactly, that our quarterbacks and receivers can handle. And our RPO world, we didn't utilize near enough. We've got to work on that. So we'll challenge ourselves to be better this week as coaches and players.”

In addition to calling more RPO plays, Freeze mentioned finding more touches for slot receivers Ja’Varrius Johnson and Jay Fair, who he called AU’s best receivers, along with tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, who had two big catches on AU’s game-winning drive including a 5-yard touchdown.

That fourth-quarter TD drive included quarterback Payton Thorne completing all four of his pass attempts and AU totaling 69 yards, nearly a third of its total.

“The last drive was one we're going to choose to concentrate on and focus on, and see if we can't build on that,” said Freeze.

Auburn (2-0) hosts Samford Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.