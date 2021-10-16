Offense finds its explosive component

Nix had two long touchdown passes in a 38-23 win at No. 19 Arkansas as the Tigers’ offense finally broke out with some explosive plays.

His longest pass to an actual receiver was 31 yards to walk-on Caylin Newton against Georgia.

AUBURN | In Auburn’s first two conference games, Bo Nix’s longest pass was 33 yards to John Samuel Shenker at LSU. His only touchdown, and it was a memorable one, was a 24-yard scramble and throw to Tyler Fromm, also at LSU.

“It was good to see our wide receivers, our passing game have some explosive plays today. That helps us,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “We focused on the run game, we focused on protection, we focused on being able to hit some big plays in this game and we were able to do that today.”

It started on AU’s opening drive, which ended with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Nix to Ja’Varrius Johnson. Nix was 5 of 5 for 72 yards on the drive.

In the third quarter, Nix connected with Demetris Robertson for a 71-yard touchdown, AU’s longest pass of the season.

“That was a big play for Var. That was a big play for D-Rob,” said Harsin. “Those guys have been working hard to make sure those happen. That was a big play for Bo.”

Robertson’s catch was part of a big momentum swing in the game. Arkansas had taken a 17-14 lead after scoring touchdowns at the end of the first half and the opening drive of the second.

Auburn jumped back on top with a strip-sack and fumble recovery in the end zone and then stretched that lead to 28-17 a few minutes later on the Robertson touchdown where he beat the cornerback on a post route.

“That’s what we need. We need more and more explosive plays cause I mean they’re loading the box,” Robertson. “And just being able to spread the defense out and just keep them on their heels and toes with a balanced offense with a run game with Tank (Bigsby) and Jarquez (Hunter). Like we did today, everyone got a piece of the pie with Bo dumping it everywhere. It was great to see.”

Nix also had 21-yard and 15-yard completions to Shedrick Jackson and a 19-yard completion to Landen King. He finished 21 of 26 for 292 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

AU only rushed for 135 yards against the Razorbacks but Nix had a 23-yard touchdown run and Bigsby had runs of 17 and 11 yards.

“Our gameplan was really good from the start,” said Nix. “We had some shots as well as some just dink and dunk, easy completions, obviously, and that is mixed with the run game. I think even though we didn’t have many yards rushing, I think we had some solid yards there on key drives that kept us moving the ball and kept our drives going.

“Obviously, we still can do better running the ball, and we still can make more explosive plays in the passing game."

Auburn, which improves to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC, will have a bye week before hosting No. 14 Ole Miss Oct. 30.