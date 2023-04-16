Auburn, which falls to 20-15-1 overall and 5-10 in the SEC, was 1 of 22 with runners on and hit into seven double plays combined in consecutive losses at UA after winning the series-opener 8-4 Friday.

The Tigers were just 1 of 14 with runners on base and hit into two double plays over the final three innings in a 6-1 loss to Alabama in the rubber game of the series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Just when Auburn’s starting pitching was beginning to show signs of life, its offense fell flat in Tuscaloosa for a second consecutive day Sunday.

“The double plays continued to be big for two days,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “Scored two runs yesterday, no-hit through five and then four double plays. A couple of more today that were back-breaking in the game.

“We might have pitched better for a weekend but we’ve got to continue to grow. It was kinda tough for the offense not to show up for two days with where we’re at as a ball club.”

AU starter Christian Herberholz (0-3) took the loss allowing two runs on three hits in 4.0 innings. After throwing four shutout innings, he left with two runners on and no outs in the fifth.

Chase Isbell hit a batter, walked in the tying run and then gave up a 2-RBI single as the Tide took a 3-1 lead.

UA made it 4-1 in the seventh when Drew Williamson stole home with two outs and 6-1 in the eighth on an RBI double and RBI triple, both with two outs.

Isbell allowed a run in 1.1 innings, Hayden Murphy a run in 0.2 innings, Tanner Bauman two runs in 1.2 innings and Chase Allsup got the final out of the game after giving up an RBI triple and a walk.

AU’s lone run came in the fourth as Nate LaRue singled home Chris Stanfield, who walked with two outs and stole second base to start the rally.

Auburn totaled just six hits. Ike Irish was 2 of 3 and Caden Green 2 of 4.

Auburn hosts Samford Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network and Mississippi State next weekend beginning Friday night at 6 p.m.