Tank Bigsby got the rally started with a 16-yard gain on the first offensive play of the second half. After gaining seven yards on the following three plays, T.J. Finley recovered a bobbled snap, evaded defenders and found Bigsby for 11 yards, moving the chains on 4th down. A Jarquez Hunter run for 11 yards, Tar'Varish Dawson run for four and Bigsby going for 11 down to the one-yard line was capped by a short touchdown run by Bigsby.

AUBURN | Trailing 10-7 to San Jose State at halftime, Auburn needed to come out with a burst to show that the Tigers wouldn't be the latest major upset on a Saturday full of them. It took Auburn three minutes and 10 seconds to put its foot down.

"It was huge because we talked about it at halftime that we needed to go down and score," he said. "We kind of capitalized on that."

The Tigers gave up one first down to the Spartans but held to get the ball back at their own 42. Bigsby struck again with an 18-yard gain. After Finley was stopped short on a third-down run, Anders Carlson nailed a 45-yarder to extend Auburn's lead to 17-10.

The next drive was more of the same. Robby Ashford dashed for 30 yards, and Finley found Ja'Varrius Johnson for a 24-yard catch. The Auburn quarterback kept it himself on the next play, taking it four yards into the end zone.

"We had to come out and set the tone," Brandon Council said. "We had to go in at halftime and make adjustments, and that's what we did."

After putting up just 122 yards in the first half, Auburn accounted for 173 on the three possessions on 21 plays.

Bryan Harsin put it simply on the momentum gained to start the second half.

"Yeah, we needed that," the Auburn coach said.