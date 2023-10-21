With its fourth consecutive loss, Auburn falls to 3-4 overall and 0-4 in the SEC.

The Tigers totaled just 135 yards in the second half including 14 in the third quarter of a 28-21 loss to No. 13 Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Nearly half of AU's 2nd-half yards came on a 67-yard TD drive with the game already decided.

AUBURN | Auburn’s offense might as well have just stayed in the locker room at halftime.

Auburn rotated Robby Ashford and Payton Thorne at quarterback throughout the game. The pair combined to complete 12 of 17 passes for 122 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.. AU finished the game with just 275 yards of total offense.

Running back Jarquez Hunter was AU’s lone standout on offense with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He added three receptions for 54 yards.

Auburn’s defense settled down after giving up two first-quarter touchdown drives. Ole Miss’ high-powered offense totaled just 130 yards through the second quarter and most of the third before the AU defense finally ran out of gas.

The Rebels closed out the third quarter with a 90-yard drive as quarterback Jaxson Dart scored on a 1-yard keeper, his second rushing touchdown of the game.

Quinshon Judkins finished the Tigers off with a 4-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter.

Thorne added a late touchdown pass to Rivaldo Fairweather but an onside kick was recovered by Ole Miss with 56 seconds left.

The game was tied 14-14 at the break.

The Rebels opened the scoring on an 11-yard TD pass from Dart to Zakhari Franklin. AU answered with a 53-yard TD run by Hunter.

OM took the lead again on a 20-yard TD run by Dart before AU tied it on Hunter’s 1-yard TD run. Hunter’s second TD was set up by a Donovan Kaufman interception returned 41 yards to the OM 24-yard line.

OM had an opportunity to take a lead at halftime, but fumbled the snap on a field goal attempt and the ensuing pass was intercepted by Zion Puckett on the 5-yard line.

Auburn will host Mississippi State next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network