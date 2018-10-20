“We've had some troubles this year in the third quarter coming out of halftime,” said Gus Malzahn of an offense that had just 38 yards in the third quarter of a loss to Tennessee last week. “We played probably our best quarter during the third quarter and it kind of put the game away.”

The Tigers first three drives of the second half all went for touchdowns to break open a tight game and give the visitors a much-needed 31-16 win going into the off-week.

OXFORD | An Auburn offense that has floundered in inconsistency for most of the season, finally found its groove Saturday at Ole Miss.

Auburn’s offense opened the game with a 77-yard touchdown drive but struggled for most of the rest of the first half, putting together a 75-yard field goal drive before halftime. Backup quarterback Malik Willis even came in for two plays as AU finished with just 189 first-half yards against the nation’s 122nd-ranked defense.

But the Tigers took the opening possession of the second half 68 yards on seven plays for a touchdown and went 75 yards on four plays on its next possession including a 54-yard run and fumble by JaTarvious Whitlow, which was recovered by Anthony Schwartz for a touchdown.

AU wrapped up a 228-yard third quarter with a 3-play, 62-yard touchdown drive, which included a 62-yard pass from Jarrett Stidham to Seth Williams. On the next play, Malik Miller scored his second touchdown of the quarter on a 2-yard run.

“It was huge,” Stidham said. “We emphasized at halftime coming out strong and getting a touchdown at the start of the second half, and we did that. From that moment on, we just kind of found our rhythm and played really well.”

Auburn, which improves to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the SEC, finished with 484 total yards, which is the most in a conference game and the second-most all season.

The Tigers will be off this week before facing Texas A&M at home Nov. 3.