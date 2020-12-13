AuburnSports - Offense awakens in the fourth

“Second half, with the game on the line, our guys responded,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “Of course, Tank had another big game running the football. Bo and Seth, they hooked up with the big touchdown. That was a key play. I think it was third down-and-13 or something like that. They found a way with the game on the line.

It turned an ugly night into a satisfying 24-10 win over Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium as the Tigers finished the regular season 6-4.

AUBURN | After sleepwalking through the first three quarters, Auburn’s offense erupted in the fourth to score two touchdowns.

Auburn came into the fourth quarter averaging just 3.6 yards per play and 1 of 12 on third downs. In six previous drives into MSU territory, AU had managed just three field goals and held a precarious 9-3 lead.

After a Bulldog punt was downed at the AU 5-yard line, the Tigers were quickly in a 3rd and 7 hole with the prospect of punting out of its own end zone looming.

Then Bo Nix, who was 12 of 28 for 61 yards at the time, completed a 25-yard pass to Seth Williams and the whole script flipped. Tank Bigsby followed up with a 27-yard run and then six plays later, facing a 3rd and 14, Nix found Williams again, this time for a 32-yard touchdown.

“Seth is a big playmaker. He's one of the best playmakers in this league, so we look towards him,” Bigsby said. “We said, 'Bro, you've got to make a play.' He said, 'I got y'all,' and he did that. He never failed us with that. When we count on him, he always comes through. I'm real happy for him, you know. That play changed the game, to be honest with you."

After MSU struck for a touchdown to cut AU’s lead to 16-10, the Tigers took the ball at the 25-yard line and marched 75 yards in just five plays, all runs, to take a 24-10 lead on a Nix 3-yard touchdown run and then a pass to Ze’Vian Capers for a 2-point conversion.

Auburn’s fourth quarter included 165 of its 343 total yards, 101 rushing yards and 3 of 4 third down conversions. Nix completed 3 of 4 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown while Bigsby had 11 carries for 99 yards.

Bigsby finished the game with 192 yards on 276 carries, both career highs.

It was quite a turnaround from a week earlier when AU managed just 21 total yards and was out-scored 17-0 by No. 5 Texas A&M in the fourth quarter of a 31-20 loss at home.

“On the road, they responded,” Malzahn said. “This team, if you really look at it, we've had ups and downs, but they've been resilient. They just keep coming back. They played extremely hard. There was a lot of positive energy out there. It was good to win it the way we did.”