AUBURN | The Tigers held their first practice of the 2018 season on Friday and here are a few things that stuck out during early position drills and stretching.

** The 1st-team OL: LT Prince Tega Wanogho, LG Marquel Harrell, C Kaleb Kim, RG Mike Horton, RT Austin Troxell. 2nd-team OL: LT Bailey Sharp, LG Tashawn Manning, C Tucker Brown, RG Calvin Ashley, RT Jack Driscoll. Brodarious Hamm and Nick Brahms were both in orange jerseys.

** Also in orange jerseys: DL Daquan Newkirk, DB Jeremiah Dinson, WR Eli Stove and WR Will Hastings.

** Both Stove in Hastings were going through non-contact WR drills. Stove had a brace on right knee, Hastings on left.

