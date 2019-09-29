Britt threw his hands up and laughed: "All the sacrifices I make for you, and this is what I get?"

Malzahn squinted and sarcastically shook her head as she glanced at a gash on Britt's nose: "Man, that's going to be an ugly scar."

K.J. Britt sat on the back of a chair beside Kristi Malzahn, a few feet from the Auburn athletics complex auditorium Britt was set to speak to the media in.

The junior middle linebacker Britt had one of his better games in Saturday's 56-23 win over Mississippi State, leading the center of the defense against a strong Miss State rushing attack and racking up five tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.

But it wasn't in the victory that Britt sustained the helmet-to-helmet hit that cut him.

"This happened during the week in practice," Britt said.

And that all but sums up Auburn's attitude and lack of complacency as it continues to cement itself as a top-10 team and an SEC West contender moving into October.

Auburn, and in Britt's case, the defense, sets an unwavering and hard-hitting standard each week in practice. They don't care who they're lined up against ("we could be playing Florida, we could be playing Alabama State, it’s still going to be the same"), and they don't want to just talk about being a nasty and physical defense.

Britt wants Auburn's defense to live it, week-in and week-out.

"We've got to go out to practice and make sure we practice physicality," Britt said. "Everything you see on Saturdays is everything we do. We try to be physical and try to be fast. The main reason is because we don't practice bad habits."

Britt said he's "probably" more physical in practice from week to week than he is on a given Saturday.

"You know how human nature is: you want to go out there and try to be soft," Britt said. "And then you get in the game and you see soft stuff, and we just can't do that. We've got to make sure we practice all our habits on the practice field, then just it overflow into the game."

And that all starts with Auburn's coaching — both past and present, as Britt noted. He said it doesn't go unnoticed when Auburn legends like Pat Dye come and watch practice. The Tigers don't want those icons to think their brand of football has gone soft.

In fact, "soft" tends to be the last word Britt wants to hear when talking about football.

"Coming out there when Coach Dye watches us practice — I'm sure back when they practiced, they weren't soft," Britt said. "I don't even want to be associated with anything being soft. I don't even want to be around soft people. So everything we do — like I said, just make sure — habits are really true. You go out there and you practice soft, then you're going to play soft."

On Pat Dye Field on Saturday, Britt and the stingy, first-team Auburn defense held Mississippi State to 9 points through three quarters before the 2s and 3s got reps in the final frame.

Britt, who sat behind Deshaun Davis for two years at middle linebacker, knows the feeling of getting a shot to contribute in a conference game as a backup.

"Today, Coach T-Will made a big emphasis that, look, when you go out there, it's not mop-up duty," Britt said. "It's not — you come here to play, and to play to the same standard we're playing. Because they're in the same meetings, same practice. So I'm sure they're just trying to play to the same standard. We just make sure they're instilling it and playing just like the first team would play."

Auburn faces a top-10 foe Saturday in the No. 10 Gators on the road (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).

"The challenge is when things are going good, you can’t let up, you’ve got to put the hammer down even more," Gus Malzahn said. "You’ve got to expect more out of yourself, you’ve got to try to be perfect on the practice field, don’t be satisfied with just good. Really, that’s the message and our guys are buying into it and we need to have another really good week of practice."