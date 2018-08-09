Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham offered some high praise for the team's youngest — and perhaps most talented — wide receivers. Bryan Matthews is taking notes ...

** Young WRs are phenomenal. Those guys can play. All four freshmen had a pretty significant play during scrimmage. The veteran WRs are really helping the young guys with the basics.

** Shedrick had a nice 10-yard stop route he caught under duress. Matthew Hill is really savvy, ran a good tunnel screen today. Seth Williams took one 60 to 70 yards to the house on a slant. Schwartz had a 20-yardish run.

** Sal Cannella has really taken a step up this fall. Ready to take a step forward this season. Need him to. Can go up and high point the ball. Been doing well as a bigger slot.

