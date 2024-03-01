AUBURN | Auburn rebuilt its infield in the offseason and several new additions are off to a hot start including Deric Fabian. The Florida transfer is second on the team batting .333 and is tied for the team lead with 11 RBI. He’s also made some key defensive plays at third base. “He’s gifted. He can drive a ball to both sides of the field. He can run,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Fabian was the right guy to bring to our program.

Fabian has excelled at third base. (Noelle Iglesias/Auburn athletics)

“He can help us offensively. He’s showing that currently. He absolutely can lock it down defensively. He’s showing that currently. And I feel like that’s made us a stronger club.” Fabian started 43 games as a true freshman for the Gators before being limited to 10 starts as a sophomore after the emergence of Freshman All-American Cade Kurland. “That’s two years and that’s a lot of lessons,” said Thompson. “So he comes to us already experiencing highs and lows.” Fabian’s older brother, Jud, was an All-American at Florida and is now a top prospect in the Baltimore Orioles organization. The younger Fabian is now carving out his own path at Auburn. “Our camaraderie is kinda unmatched right now,” said Fabian. “It’s a long season, for sure, but I think we’ve got the guys to step up and full those roles that we need to fill. “Just the culture here is really different and a good different, for sure. I’m happy to be here around the guys." Auburn hosts UConn for a three-game series this weekend. Game times are Friday at 6 p.m. CT, and Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. Friday and Sunday’s games will be carried on SECN+/ESPN+.