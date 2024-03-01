Notebook: Terrific transfer
AUBURN | Auburn rebuilt its infield in the offseason and several new additions are off to a hot start including Deric Fabian.
The Florida transfer is second on the team batting .333 and is tied for the team lead with 11 RBI. He’s also made some key defensive plays at third base.
“He’s gifted. He can drive a ball to both sides of the field. He can run,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Fabian was the right guy to bring to our program.
“He can help us offensively. He’s showing that currently. He absolutely can lock it down defensively. He’s showing that currently. And I feel like that’s made us a stronger club.”
Fabian started 43 games as a true freshman for the Gators before being limited to 10 starts as a sophomore after the emergence of Freshman All-American Cade Kurland.
“That’s two years and that’s a lot of lessons,” said Thompson. “So he comes to us already experiencing highs and lows.”
Fabian’s older brother, Jud, was an All-American at Florida and is now a top prospect in the Baltimore Orioles organization. The younger Fabian is now carving out his own path at Auburn.
“Our camaraderie is kinda unmatched right now,” said Fabian. “It’s a long season, for sure, but I think we’ve got the guys to step up and full those roles that we need to fill.
“Just the culture here is really different and a good different, for sure. I’m happy to be here around the guys."
Auburn hosts UConn for a three-game series this weekend. Game times are Friday at 6 p.m. CT, and Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. Friday and Sunday’s games will be carried on SECN+/ESPN+.
SLOW STARTS: A couple of AU’s transfers are off to slow starts. Second baseman Javon Hernandez, who hit .397 at Jacksonville State last season, is batting just .050 while fellow Jack St. transfer, left fielder Mason Maners, is hitting .250. Thompson expects both to step up at the plate shortly.
“I think we can get a couple of guys going and do some more things within the lineup with a few better at-bats,” said Thompson. “All in all, I think the guys have been very connected and tried to compete at a high level. We just need to be a better team a month from now.”
STANDING PAT: Thompson plans to roll out the same weekend rotation against the Huskies with junior right-hander Chase Allsup (0-0, 6.75) Friday, junior right-hander Joseph Gonzalez (2-0, 3.00) Saturday and junior left-hander Carson Myers (1-0, 1.74), a UAB transfer, Sunday.
“I guess we’ll start figuring out in the next few weeks if the rotation we have is good enough to match the top of our league,” said Thompson. “That’s kind of your benchmark. I don’t know that it is today. Chase has got to get a fastball to the glove and the command’s got to be where it is to be competitive. He’s hung in there so I see some growth in there. Joseph is not Joseph and there’s that next step for him to get it going. Myers has probably been our best for two starts overall.”
CHALLENGE EXPECTED: UConn is off to a 2-4 start but one of the wins is over Louisville in the opener. The Huskies have qualified for NCAA Regional five consecutive postseasons and advanced to the Stanford Super Regional in 2022. “This is a proud, traditional, historic program in baseball,” said Thompson. “They’re an extremely athletic team. This schedule is going to challenge us each and every time we step on the field and UConn is no different.”