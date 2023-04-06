Notebook: Staying in the fight
AUBURN | Butch Thompson has a singular message for Auburn’s young and inexperienced pitching staff that currently ranks 12th in the SEC with a 6.11 team ERA.
Stay in the fight.
“This world, this season, this team, you want it now,” said Thompson. “But every time we go out there, hopefully we’re drawing closer to getting to that stage.
“I think a lot of our success in the next 10 games is going to depend on our pitching success and if some of these young guys can finally go, ‘Ok, that’s enough appearances. That’s enough innings. That’s enough batters faced to where I can more consistently get to my stuff and help us out.’”
Auburn’s starters are averaging 3.1 innings per SEC start while the bullpen has allowed 30 combined runs over the last two game threes.
For this weekend’s series against Texas A&M, Auburn will go with Will Cannon Thursday, TBA Friday and Tommy Vail Saturday. Thompson will pair Tanner Bauman with Cannon, and look for Zach Crotchfelt, Drew Nelson and Chase Allsup to fill important roles.
Five of those six pitchers are newcomers.
“I expect our guys to keep battling,” said Thompson. “We’re at a very important part of our schedule here. We’re at a point in our schedule where we’ve got to keep fighting. Getting a chance to play at home again, I think is huge with our fans, and trying to go win a huge series at home.”
The Tigers enter the series 18-10-1 overall and 3-6 in the SEC while the Aggies are 18-11 and also 3-6.
First pitch Thursday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Friday night’s game is 6 p.m. and Saturday’s is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., with both available on SECN+/ESPN+.
WEATHER ALERT: The current forecast calls for severe weather in Auburn Saturday. Thompson will evaluate the forecast for the series in conjunction with Texas A&M on Thursday morning. With the series scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, the two teams have to get three games in during that 72 hour period. Sunday is not an option.
“Trying to do the right thing with everything going on on-campus and an SEC weekend,” said Thompson. “The games are paramount and trying to get a three-game series in. It looks like Thursday will be a go as normal and then you look at Friday if you need to do two. Saturday looks like the worst forecast.”
BULLPEN BOOST: After being sidelined for more than six weeks with bone spurs, Tommy Sheehan returned against UAB Tuesday night throwing 1.1 shutout innings with three strikeouts. He could be available for game three this weekend.
“I thought that was pretty positive for Tommy,” said Thompson. “For a veteran like that I don’t need to see six outings like that for him to gain my confidence with those five postseason appearances he did last year. Just do that one time and with where we’re at currently, that gives me enough confidence to put him on that 27-man roster.”
NOT FOR LONG: Chase Isbell is likely out for the TAMU series with an injured oblique. Thompson, however, expects the senior right-hander to return shortly. “A pretty promising report but at the same time, we don’t want it to linger. So somebody’s got to step into that spot.”
DIALED IN: Cooper McMurray is 6-for-17 (.353) with three doubles, one home run and five RBI since his return from a high ankle sprain March 28. Those numbers could be even higher.
“All you can control is a great at-bat and he’s having them,” said Thompson. “He had great at-bats in Florida. He had three of the best hard-hit balls and got nothing to show for it (at UAB) to different parts of the ballpark. He’s seeing the ball as good as anybody right now.”
BIG HURT WEEKEND: It’s a big weekend in Auburn with A-Day Saturday along with the dedication of the Frank Thomas statue at 10 a.m. in front of Plainsman Park. Thomas is the only former SEC player to be inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame.
“It’s going to be great. Frank is bringing 30 people in and bringing family and making half a week out of it,” said Thompson, “When you’re honored by your school, I think it’s a big deal. I think Frank feels that way from our conversations. It’s an Auburn University thing and it’s absolutely an Auburn baseball thing.”