AUBURN | Butch Thompson has a singular message for Auburn’s young and inexperienced pitching staff that currently ranks 12th in the SEC with a 6.11 team ERA. Stay in the fight. “This world, this season, this team, you want it now,” said Thompson. “But every time we go out there, hopefully we’re drawing closer to getting to that stage.

McMurray gives Auburn a big bat in the middle of the order. (Jamie Holt/Auburn athletics)

“I think a lot of our success in the next 10 games is going to depend on our pitching success and if some of these young guys can finally go, ‘Ok, that’s enough appearances. That’s enough innings. That’s enough batters faced to where I can more consistently get to my stuff and help us out.’” Auburn’s starters are averaging 3.1 innings per SEC start while the bullpen has allowed 30 combined runs over the last two game threes. For this weekend’s series against Texas A&M, Auburn will go with Will Cannon Thursday, TBA Friday and Tommy Vail Saturday. Thompson will pair Tanner Bauman with Cannon, and look for Zach Crotchfelt, Drew Nelson and Chase Allsup to fill important roles. Five of those six pitchers are newcomers. “I expect our guys to keep battling,” said Thompson. “We’re at a very important part of our schedule here. We’re at a point in our schedule where we’ve got to keep fighting. Getting a chance to play at home again, I think is huge with our fans, and trying to go win a huge series at home.” The Tigers enter the series 18-10-1 overall and 3-6 in the SEC while the Aggies are 18-11 and also 3-6. First pitch Thursday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Friday night’s game is 6 p.m. and Saturday’s is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., with both available on SECN+/ESPN+.