Notebook: Skipping ahead

“I know our last three SEC wins have Carson Skipper written all over it and his ability to be able to finish a ballgame,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson.

In his last three appearances, the junior left-hander has a 2-0 record, one save, 1.35 ERA, 11 strikeouts and one walk in 6.2 innings. Skipper has been at the forefront as the Tigers have won three out of their last four conference games.

Skipper and Carson Swilling have taken over the closer role that’s been a revolving door for Auburn all season. AU is 13th in the SEC with seven saves and those saves have been spread out among six different players.

Injuries have devastated the entire staff. Cody Greenhill, who served as AU’s closer the previous three season, began the season as a starter, injured his foot, returned, moved to the bullpen to shore up the closer position only to suffer a shoulder injury as he compensated for not being able to fully push off his back foot.

Skipper, who missed three and a half weeks with his own injury, struggled to find his form when he first returned April 1, but has only had one subpar outing in his last eight appearances.

He was crucial in the Tigers taking 2 of 3 from Texas A&M last weekend, winning their first home SEC series. Skipper earned the win Friday night allowing a run on two hits in 3.0 innings. He returned Sunday to earn the save allowing just one hit over the final 1.1 innings.

The wins set up a key final weekend series at Missouri. AU is tied with TAMU for the 12th and final spot in the SEC Tournament with an 8-19 conference record. Mizzou is one game behind at 7-20.

“I feel like this weekend is definitely a momentum shift,” said Skipper. “That was one of the teams we were competing with for a spot in the SEC Tournament. To have them head-to-head beaten already is big and big momentum for us.”

WHAT A RELIEF: Skipper wasn’t the only Auburn reliever that stepped up this weekend. AU’s bullpen was 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA against the Aggies, which is by far their best performance in an SEC series. Joseph Gonzalez picked up a win with two strong appearances while Carson Swilling, Jack Sokol and Blake Burkhalter combined to throw 4.1 innings without allowing an earned run.

LONE GONE: Auburn hit eight home runs against Texas A&M including six in Saturday’s loss. Auburn is up to 78 home runs on the season, which is the fifth-most in program history and the most since the record 131 hit in 2010. The 78 dingers rank second in the SEC to Arkansas’ 83 and fourth nationally. Somewhat surprisingly, 15 of AU's last 17 home runs have come with no runners on base. Tyler Miller leads AU with 15 home runs while Steven Williams and Ryan Bliss have 13 apiece. Williams hit is 35th and 36th career home runs Saturday, which moves him into a tie for 7th in AU career history.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Rankin Woley hit .500 (5 of 10) against TAMU with a team-high five runs scored, two home runs and three RBI. He walked four times, didn’t strike out once and had a 1.100 slugging percentage. Brody Moore also hit .500 while Williams, Miller and Bliss had two home runs apiece.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: It has to be Skipper, who picked up a win and a save allowing one run in 4.1 innings. Gonzalez was also outstanding going 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in two appearances and earning the win Sunday.

NEXT UP: Auburn hosts North Alabama for the final game at Plainsman Park this season. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. The game will not be available on T.V. or streaming. Fr. RHP Jack Sokol (1-1, 2.25) will face Sr. LHP Chase Best (1-10, 6.31). AU’s series at Mizzou begins Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.