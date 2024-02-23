AUBURN | After four comfortable home wins to open the season, the road gets much tougher for No. 14 Auburn. The Tigers will play No. 18 Iowa, Wichita State and No. 10 Virginia this weekend at the Jax College Baseball Classic in Jacksonville, Fla. “Playing good competition helps you RPI-wise and it will answer a lot of questions of who we are and where we’re going,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “It’s an opportunity. It’s a test. It’s a measuring stick.”

Bauman is an important team leader and one of AU's best bullpen arms. (Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

The Hawkeyes are led by junior All-American Brody Brecht, who was 5-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 77.0 innings last season. The right-hander, whose fastball can top 100 mph, struck out 11 in a win over Seton Hall last Friday. “He’s a top-end guy. He’s like an SEC pitcher,” said AU outfielder Chris Stanfield. “Going on the road facing him immediately will be a big test for us. I think we’ve prepared for it — effort and process — and I think we’ll be ready.” The Shockers batted .342 and scored 36 runs taking 2 of 3 at Little Rock last weekend while the Cavaliers batted .374 with 16 doubles and eight home runs in a three-game sweep of Hofstra and a win over ODU. “We get to go against three high-quality programs and get a baseline of where we stand right now early in the year,” said pitcher Tanner Bauman. “It’s going to be a good test for us to see how we do against these three good teams. “Being able to prepare before conference to go into a different place, to get used to the rhythm of going on the road and staying in hotels, to figure that stuff out early is really important. It’s a big opportunity and we’re looking forward to it.” Auburn will play Friday at 5 p.m. CT, Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. All three games will be streamed exclusively on D1Baseball.com.